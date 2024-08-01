Fairfields Rum of the Americas Announces Late Seed Round Led by Maplewood Ventures of Westport Connecticut

The funds are being used to further expand markets and release the 8-year sherry cask finished reserve and a low-alcohol ready-to-serve

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfields Rum of the Americas, founded by entrepreneurs Frank Klein and Joy Branford, announced a Late Seed round led by Maplewood Ventures of Westport Connecticut. "We will be going deeper into existing markets, releasing our reserve, and launching our evolutionary ready to serve low-alcohol rum cocktails," according to Frank Klein, CEO of Fairfields. The rum is currently distributed in fine Connecticut restaurant and retail locations and via e-commerce with distribution in California, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island coming this summer.

"We continue to be well received by not only rum drinkers but those seeking a no-additive clear spirit that is expressive and nuanced" commented Frank Klein, Co-Founder and CEO. "The lower sugar, diverse craft drinks that bartenders are making with Fairfields showcase how versatile an all-naturally distilled, no sugar added white rum can be" Klein added. The rum is made in the United States from cane sourced throughout the Americas. The 8-year-aged reserve is bottled at eighty-eight proof and the amber spirit is finished in sherry casks with no additives or colorings.

The brand is continuing with its campaign that declares "If you like your tequila, you will love our rum". Joy Branford, Caribbean born, Brooklyn raised, collaborated with Klein to create a unique rum that intentionally strayed away from Caribbean styles that rely on flavorings or added sugar. "We use a blend of Agricole and Molasses distillations to create a rum that sips on its own over ice like tequila or can be used in simple three ingredient cocktails." Branford added "because a daiquiri was around long before George Clooney invented tequila". Not surprisingly the founders prefer daiquiris on the rocks.

"We are truly excited and proud to support Frank, Joy and the wider Fairfields Team as their production partner on these incredible rums," states Anthony Moniello, Co-CEO of Next Century Spirits. Moniello continues, "Fairfields' headquarters are right in our backyard and supporting skilled entrepreneurs like Frank is core to who we are. We believe in what they're building as well as the quality of the rum at-hand and are excited to be part of their wider journey ahead."

Fairfields Rum of the Americas was founded by Frank Klein and Joy Branford. Investors include Overdrive Ventures which is led by founder Ray Potter, Maplewood Ventures and others. Fairfields Rum of the Americas is based in Fairfield, CT. Suggested retail is $29.99 for the Dry White Rum and $43.99 for the Reserve.

To learn more visit www.rumoftheamericas.com as well as check out their Instagram.

Frank Klein can be reached at 203-763-9997 or [email protected]

