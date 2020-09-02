Fairhaven Denton Facebook Live Event Wednesday Sept. 9th

Raenett Martin has an extensive nursing background geared for long term care, specializing in caring for the geriatric population. She previously operated New Haven Assisted Living in Spring, Texas, where she ran the highly rated community.

All will have a chance to meet Martin during a special Facebook Live event, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 6:30 pm. During the event, Ms. Martin will talk about the history and goals for Fairhaven, along with an overview of the unique amenities and services offered. Further details about the Grand Opening in Fall 2020 will be discussed followed by a Q&A session open to our viewers.

"I'm excited to meet the Denton community during our Facebook Live event, giving everyone the opportunity to celebrate the return of this historic fixture in the Denton community," said Martin.

Fairhaven Denton is currently offering Grand Opening specials that provide the most competitive rates in the Denton area. For more information, visit https://www.fairhavendenton.com .

About Fairhaven Denton

Fairhaven Denton has been a part of the Denton community since it first opened in 1965, offering assisted living and respite care services in the Historic Downtown Denton area. Over the years, families have relied on Fairhaven's commitment to the community and to families, hosting several generations of the same families. The newly-remodeled facility brings modern amenities to the building's historic beauty. Careful attention to details of the original facility has helped keep the community, family feeling Fairhaven Denton is known for.

Resident health and well-being remain Fairhaven's top priority, as is providing innovative care with rigorous safety procedures in all their facilities. The everyday experience of Fairhaven Denton will be one of being among family, with active and engaged residents in a supportive care environment.

CONTACT:

Raenett Martin, Administrator

[email protected]

PH: (903) 471-3057

SOURCE Fairhaven Denton

