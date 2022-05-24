Fairhaven Wealth Management Named One of Best Places to Work in Illinois 2022

"Fairhaven Wealth Management is grateful to be recognized as a place where individuals in our community can thrive," said Marc Horner, Founder and CEO Fairhaven Wealth Management. "We believe we best take care of our clients when we take care of our team. Some of the anonymous comments from our team tells me we are getting that goal right":

This company provides a great benefits package as well as time off. The people here treat each other like family.

Family like atmosphere – something many of our clients mention. Fairhaven did an excellent job navigating us through the pandemic while maintaining morale and keeping us focused on client service.

I am proud work here and tell everyone that will listen. They laugh when I say I actually enjoy going to work. I am excited to see where this firm will be in 2-5 years!

"Financial planning is essentially a 'helping people hit their goals' business.", said Marc Horner. "When I left the Big Firm world to start Fairhaven, my primary goal was to create a better experience. We are hitting that goal when our team and our clients describe our firm with words like "Flexible, Focused, Family and Fun". While that is remarkably rewarding, I am confident the best is yet to come!"

Fairhaven was selected after a rigorous selection process that included evaluating workplace policies, practices, and demographics. Employees were also surveyed. Best Companies Group conducted the overall selection process and data analysis.

Earlier this year, Fairhaven Wealth Management was named as one of the top 475 employers in the country by Inc. Magazine https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2022. The one and only Illinois based financial planning firm to be recognized.

Today Fairhaven employs 22 Illinois residents and serves more than 450 clients across the country. For more information, visit www.fairhavenwealth.com.

About Fairhaven Wealth Management

Fairhaven is an independent, privately-owned SEC-registered investment and wealth management firm. Our values are summed up in the Fairhaven Way /fair•haven/: 1. Listen more than we speak 2. Provide unbiased financial advice 3. Tailor strategies to client goals 4. Deliver prudent investment management 5. Focus on tax efficiency 6. Remain disciplined in a world of uncertainty 7. Communicate candidly & consistently. To learn more, visit www.fairhavenwealth.com. Or follow the firm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, The Daily Herald Business Ledger, and Best Companies Group are separate and unaffiliated. Advisory services are offered through Fairhaven Wealth Management. The ranking may not be representative of the overall firm's performance, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor's future performance.

Best Companies Group independently determines the Best Places to Work in Illinois 2022 list. More information about the methodology can be found at www.bestplacestoworkil.com

CONTACT:

Marc Horner

630.990.9000

[email protected]

