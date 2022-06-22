Fairhaven Wealth Management Recognized By Inc. Magazine as a Best Workplaces 2022

The Inc . honorees were selected after collecting data from thousands of submissions. Those that rose to the top are dedicated to "redefining and reimagining what a thriving business should feel like," according to Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk . Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. Best Workplace honorees foster environments where employees enthusiastically go above and beyond in their work and advocate for their organization.

Anonymous feedback from Fairhaven employees cited by Inc. editors included:

"From Day One, I felt welcomed! I had a tragedy in my family, and the company and employees supported me like family. I look forward to coming to work every day!"

"Management is approachable, empathetic, decisive and creates a consistent vision while listening to and often incorporating feedback from each employee."

"Fairhaven is a place where I feel valued and respected and where my contributions count every single day – very rewarding!"

"For entrepreneurs and business owners, Inc. is the gold-standard. Recognition by Inc. as a place where employee engagement makes us stand out from the competition is an incredible honor," said Marc Horner, Founder, and CEO, Fairhaven Wealth Management. "When I started Fairhaven, my primary goal was to create a better experience. We are getting it right when the firm is described with words like 'Valued, Collaborative, Rewarding, Family, and Fun.' Keep an eye on Fairhaven...the best is yet to come."

Today, the Fairhaven Wealth Management group has 22 team members, serving more than 450 clients. For more information on the firm, visit www.fairhavenwealth.com.

About Fairhaven Wealth Management

Fairhaven is an independent, privately-owned SEC-registered investment and wealth management firm. Our values are summed up in the Fairhaven Way /fair•haven/: 1. Listen more than we speak 2. Provide unbiased financial advice 3. Tailor strategies to client goals 4. Deliver prudent investment management 5. Focus on tax efficiency 6. Remain disciplined in a world of uncertainty 7. Communicate candidly & consistently. To learn more, visit www.fairhavenwealth.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, Inc. Media and Quantum Workplace are separate and unaffiliated. Advisory services are offered through Fairhaven Wealth Management. The ranking may not be representative of the overall firm's performance, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor's future performance.

The Inc Best Workplaces List is independently determined by Quantum Workplace and editors of Inc. magazine. More information about the methodology can be found in Inc Magazine.

