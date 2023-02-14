Fairhaven Wealth Management Rolls Out Innovative Podcast Embracing The Power of Local

In partnership with the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce, a leading financial planning and investment firm continues its outside the box thinking with a new podcast "The Local: I Never Knew…"

WHEATON, Ill., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the heels of multi-million-dollar Super Bowl ads starring global celebrities helping big companies in their attempts at world domination, a small but mighty company is partnering with their local chamber of commerce to celebrate the power of local with a new podcast, "The Local: I Never Knew…"

Fairhaven Wealth Management partners with the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce launching an innovative podcast celebrating the power of local.

We have all been there. At a retirement party. After a neighbor moves away. At a funeral. We hear a story about a person we may have known for years and are surprised. We walk away wishing we had more time with them thinking, "I never knew…". The podcast seeks to uncover those perspectives through conversations with a wide range of Wheatonians. Businesspeople, teachers, accountants, musicians and government leaders being just some of the guests.

"Although my family and I have lived in Wheaton for nearly 20 years, it was just a few months ago I discovered there is an equestrian center here in Wheaton that was once the home of a Kentucky Derby winner," said Marc Horner, founder and CEO of Fairhaven Wealth Management and podcast creator and co-host. "There is so much to explore right in our own backyards. That is the idea. To go hyper-local and learn more about our own community through conversation."

Fairhaven Wealth Management is coming off a big 2022 receiving recognition from Inc. Magazine, The Daily Herald and Crain's Chicago Business. The Wheaton Chamber of Commerce even went so far as to create a new category to recognize Fairhaven's contributions to the community. Fairhaven was named the inaugural recipient of Wheaton Chamber of Commerce Innovation Award.

"Our mission at the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce is to promote local business, enhance general economic development and serve as a catalyst for enriching the quality of life here in our community," said Vickie Austin, president of the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce and podcast co-host with Mr. Horner. "The team at Fairhaven drew us to them because of their amazing creativity," Ms. Austin said adding that Marc's vision moved the scope of the project into new territory for the local chamber: podcasting.

"The Local" is produced by Flint Rock, a local podcast and audio production company. They have developed an international reputation for their portfolio of podcasts that create connections and build communities for their clients.

For more information on "The Local" podcast visit: https://www.fairhavenwealth.com/podcast

For more information about Fairhaven visit www.fairhavenwealth.com. For more information about the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce visit www.wheatonchamber.com. For more information about Flint Rock, LLC visit www.theflintrock.com

About Fairhaven Wealth Management

Fairhaven is an independent, privately-owned SEC-registered investment and wealth management firm. Our values are summed up in the Fairhaven Way /fair•haven/: 1. Listen more than we speak 2. Provide unbiased financial advice 3. Tailor strategies to client goals 4. Deliver prudent investment management 5. Focus on tax efficiency 6. Remain disciplined in a world of uncertainty 7. Communicate candidly & consistently. To learn more, visit www.fairhavenwealth.com. Follow the firm on LinkedIn or Instagram.

