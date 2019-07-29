Fairlawn's Carolyn Riley Realty Chooses To Affiliate With Century 21 Real Estate

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broker/Owner Patrick Riley of Carolyn Riley Real Estate Services today announced that his company and growing team of almost 30 agents has chosen to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® System and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Carolyn Riley Realty. Under Riley's leadership, the brokerage will integrate the global franchisor's comprehensive platform, market relevance and size, to build on its reputation for delivering extraordinary experiences to home buyers and sellers in Fairlawn, Medina, Summit, Wayne and the three counties of Portage, Cuyahoga and Summit. Riley and his team also plan to leverage the strength of the CENTURY 21 brand to build on the company's leading REO (real estate owned) and investment property niche as well as its residential and commercial clientele services.

"We are a family and real estate company that is built on over 30 years of trusted relationships in the area," said Riley. "Everyone has a team mentality -- there are no egos here. That mindset helps everyone here better serve the client and exceed expectations for what is the single largest investment most people make in a lifetime."

"Patrick is the epitome of relentless and a true CENTURY 21 brand ambassador," explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "He gives 121% in everything that he does, whether it's helping his agents grow their businesses or guiding home buyers and sellers to get to the best real estate outcomes possible."

Riley, who took over the company after his mother's passing, maintains her growth-oriented culture. He is looking to build his team with relentless affiliated sales professionals who are willing to learn, grow and focus on the client.

"We are committed to the people in the communities in which we live and work," added Riley, who strongly believes that the CENTURY 21 mission to transform from transactional to experiential aligns perfectly with his company's dedication to providing memorable moments along every step of the home buying and selling journey. "We look forward to leveraging the power and reputation of the CENTURY 21 brand to accelerate our market share as we take our company and family of agents to a new level of leadership."

About CENTURY 21 Carolyn Riley Realty

CENTURY 21 Carolyn Riley Real Estate is a full-service real estate company that is located in Fairlawn, Ohio. They service the Medina, Summit, Wayne, Portage and Cuyahoga county real estate markets. The office is located at 141 Merz Boulevard, Fairlawn, OH 44333.

CENTURY 21 Carolyn Riley Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 9,700 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 82 countries and territories worldwide with more than 129,000 independent sales professionals.



