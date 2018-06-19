fairlife, LLC Supports Dallas Underserved Communities with Announcement of Newly Launched Grant Program

"fairlife is a company founded with the mission to provide people throughout the world with vitality and wellness and we do that through innovative and highly nutritious dairy products coming from leading edge, sustainable farms," said Sue McCloskey, co-founder of fairlife, LLC and dairy farmer. "The future of a healthy population and planet is based on sustainably produced nutrition for all and that's why we're recognizing some amazing organizations and their noble efforts to enrich their community's lives and better their food systems, especially in underserved areas. Through our grant program, fairlife has committed to identifying four new cities every year and donating to the organizations within those cities who serve and impact their families' lives through nutrition. From urban gardens to food backpacks to innovative ways to use food waste, community organizations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area presented a number of worthy projects. Singling out the winners from all of these inspiring and heroic efforts was really difficult, but we're honored to be able to help and look forward to the next round of grants!"

Eighteen applications from organizations located in and supporting the greater Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area were submitted, and following a rigorous review of entries by a fairlife panel of judges, the five winners are:

TransformUS Movement, a group that exists to mobilize people and organizations to break barriers and build bridges toward a better, more unified community;

Good Samaritans of Garland , which operates the largest local food pantry to help families and individuals in need move toward self-sufficiency;

Brookhaven College Food Pantry, an on-campus food pantry that serves any food-insecure student or staff member of the Brookhaven College community;

Charles A Gill Elementary School Garden, a school garden that engages students Pre-K and above to grow food that supports the students and the growing refugee population living in the surrounding food desert in which this school is located; and

Promise of Peace Gardens, which works with local chefs to establish and run community gardens in formerly vacant spaces and help reintroduce healthy foods into the lives of those in food deserts.

For more information about fairlife and its newly launched grant program, please visit fairlife.com.

fairlife, LLC is a dairy-based health food company that produces and markets nutrient dense, great-tasting milk beverages made using a cold filtration process to remove lactose and sugars while maximizing the natural proteins, nutrients, and minerals found in cow's milk. The company was founded in 2012 by Mike and Sue McCloskey of Select Milk Producers, Inc.®, a group of dairy farmers dedicated to using exceptional cow care and sustainable farming practices to yield higher quality milk. The line of delicious fairlife® products includes: fairlife® ultra-filtered milk, the only lactose-free milk with 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk for the whole family; Core Power®, a high protein milkshake for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to help build lean muscle and support healthy recovery; fairlife® with DHA, an ultra-filtered milk with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; fairlife® Smart Snacks, a snack sized beverage with honey, oats, and prebiotic fiber; and fairlife YUP!®, a line of flavored milks. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company®, all fairlife drinks are distributed throughout the U.S. and available in retail outlets nationwide. To learn more about fairlife and its collection of products, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

