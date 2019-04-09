fairlife to Expand and Build a New Production Facility in Arizona

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- fairlife, LLC announced plans today to increase overall production capabilities with the construction of a new 300 thousand square foot production and distribution facility in Goodyear, Arizona – a suburb of Phoenix. fairlife currently produces multiple varieties of dairy-based beverages at its production plant in Coopersville, Michigan, and distributes the highly nutritious beverages to retailers in the United States and Canada.

"I'm extremely proud that the demand for our milk has grown so much that we now need another manufacturing site! In choosing a new plant location, it is essential that the new facility be built in an area where dairy farms are willing and able to follow fairlife's responsible animal care and sustainable farming practices while producing the highest quality milk. Not only are there amazing dairy farmers in and around Goodyear, its location enables competitive domestic and international production," said Tim Doelman, Chief Operating Officer for fairlife, LLC.

The new $200+ million facility, which is slated to begin operation in the back half of 2020, will house production lines that will play a key role in meeting the growing demand for fairlife. Working with the United Dairymen of Arizona (UDA) to source milk from numerous dairy farmers in Goodyear, the new fairlife plant will enable increased production of all fairlife products, including the different varieties of fairlife ultra-filtered milk®, Core Power®, fairlife® YUP!™, fairlife® smart snacks™, and fairlife® nutrition plan™.

"fairlife is a pioneer in the dairy industry and having their new plant here will not only encourage innovation in Arizona, it will contribute to our efforts to grow our advanced manufacturing sector in our community," stated Mayor Georgia Lord of Goodyear, Arizona.

Located at the corners of Cotton Lane and Thomas Road in the west valley of Phoenix at the Palm Valley 303 Business Park, the new facility will incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies and efficient, energy-saving equipment to reduce power consumption. It will create more than 140 jobs locally and augment benefits within the local economy, from the development and construction of the facility to the continuous resources and suppliers needed to support daily operations.

"Sometimes, I think back to that day over 20 years ago when Mike and I sat at our kitchen table and came up with the idea of cold-filtering our milk for higher nutrition. We dreamt of a more nutritious milk for consumers. It is extremely rewarding to see the results of our hard work pay off and make this dream a continuing reality, thanks to the great dairy farmers here in Arizona. We look forward to working with all our amazing partners and are committed to supporting the economic growth in the southwest region," disclosed Sue McCloskey, dairy farmer and co-founder of fairlife.

For more information about fairlife® and its complete portfolio of fairlife products, please visit fairlife.com.

about fairlife, LLC

fairlife, LLC produces and markets nutritious and great-tasting milk beverages made using a cold-filtration process that removes lactose and sugars while concentrating the natural proteins, nutrients, and minerals found in cow's milk. The company was founded in 2012 by Mike and Sue McCloskey of Select Milk Producers, Inc.®, a group of dairy farmers dedicated to using exceptional cow care and sustainable farming practices to yield higher quality milk. The line of delicious, creamy, lactose-free fairlife® products includes: fairlife® ultra-filtered milk, cow's milk with 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular milk for the whole family; fairlife® with DHA, an ultra-filtered milk with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; fairlife® YUP!™, a line of flavored milks; Core Power® High Protein Shakes, a sports drink for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to help build lean muscle and support workout recovery; fairlife® smart snacks™, a drinkable snack with honey and oats to help curb hunger between meals; and the newly launched fairlife® nutrition plan, a high protein meal replacement shake. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company®, fairlife ultra-filtered milk and Core Power high protein shakes are distributed throughout the United States (U.S.) and Canada; all other fairlife drinks are available nationwide in the U.S. To learn more about fairlife and its collection of products, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

About City of Goodyear

Goodyear, Arizona has a diverse blend of amenities with abundant business, cultural, educational and entertainment resources. Today, the city's population is more than 84,000 and features a highly educated and skilled workforce, just minutes from the heart of Downtown Phoenix. The low cost of doing business, robust transportation options, fiber connectivity and a lot of southwest charm create the right economic conditions to power any business. Goodyear is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing regions in the nation and spring training home to MLB's Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds. Fortune 500 companies, including Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Ball, Dick's Sporting Goods, UPS, and Darden Restaurants have chosen Goodyear as the place to be. For more information, visit www.goodyearaz.gov or call Goodyear City Hall at 623-932-3910.

Press Contact: MediaContacts@fairlife.com

SOURCE fairlife, LLC