Fairmint Achieves Milestone as Newly SEC-Registered Transfer Agent

Fairmint, a leader in simplifying capital raising for companies, announces its significant milestone of becoming a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered Transfer Agent.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmint announced its registration as an SEC-registered Transfer Agent in a landmark move for the financial industry, setting a new standard for equity management and investor relations. This advancement allows Fairmint to offer its customers, ranging from startups to established corporations, a level of trust, efficiency, and clarity in capital raising and equity management previously unseen in the market.

Fairmint's platform, known for its ease of use and quick setup for funding rounds, now enhances its offering with the ability to act as a transfer agent. This role is pivotal in administrating a company's shares, including maintaining shareholder records, recording ownership changes, and managing securities transactions and dividend distribution.

Joris Delanoue, co-CEO of Fairmint, stated, "Becoming an SEC-registered Transfer Agent is not just a milestone for Fairmint but a transformative step for the entire industry. Our technology and services are designed to streamline the complex processes of equity management, making it more accessible, transparent, and efficient for companies and their investors. This registration underscores our commitment to innovation and regulatory compliance, unlocking tremendous value and opportunities for our customers."

The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated. For companies, Fairmint's enhanced capabilities mean a more streamlined cap table and a reduction in the administrative burden of managing multiple investors. For investors, it translates to clearer insights into their investments and smoother transactions. This innovation represents Fairmint's dedication to improving the financial ecosystem for companies and investors alike.

About Fairmint ( https://fairmint.com )

Founded by Thibauld Favre and Joris Delanoue, two serial entrepreneurs. Fairmint is an innovative fintech backed by Tim Draper, BoostVC, IDEO, TheLegalTechFund, A-Capital and a broad community of investors. Dedicated to simplifying the capital-raising process for companies, Fairmint offers the best way to raise capital from one or more investors uniquely consolidating them into a single line on the cap table. As an SEC-registered Transfer Agent, Fairmint ensures trust and regulatory compliance from incorporation to IPO.

Contact:

Fairmint

***@fairmint.com

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/13005335

SOURCE Fairmint