Fairmint Appoints New Executive Leadership to Scale Institutional Onchain Equity

New General Counsel, Chief Communications Officer, and Head of Product join to support Fairmint's role as a leading infrastructure provider for private markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmint, an industry pioneer and leader in onchain equity infrastructure, today announced three senior appointments to meet growing institutional demand for its programmable equity platform. Arianna Pretto-Sakmann joins as General Counsel, Laura Anderson McGrath as Chief Communications Officer, and Arnaud Coulondre as Head of Product.

The appointments strengthen Fairmint's leadership as institutional adoption of onchain equity accelerates in private markets. The new executives bring expertise in regulatory strategy, global communications, and platform scale to support an institutional-grade, fully onchain private markets ecosystem.

"The market has shifted — equity onchain is now the new standard for private companies," said Joris Delanoue, Co-Founder and CEO of Fairmint. "Fairmint is evolving from a pioneer to a pillar of this new financial infrastructure. Arianna, Laura, and Arnaud bring the regulatory, communications, and product leadership we need as we scale to make programmable equity accessible to institutions worldwide."

Arianna Pretto-Sakmann joins Fairmint as General Counsel. Previously, she was Chief Legal Officer at Genesis Global Trading, advising on crypto trading, lending and custody activities within global regulatory frameworks. Before that, she counseled major banks, broker-dealers, and exchanges on cross-border financial regulatory matters at two large law firms in New York and London. At Fairmint, she will lead legal and regulatory strategy for onchain equity infrastructure and strengthen policy initiatives in onchain capital formation.

Laura Anderson McGrath joins as Chief Communications Officer with more than a decade of experience advising deep tech and fintech companies on capital markets, IPOs, and regulated-market communications. She previously served as Executive Vice President at SBS Comms, and held senior leadership roles at Burson. McGrath will lead Fairmint's global communications strategy and market positioning as the company expands its institutional footprint.

Arnaud Coulondre joins as Head of Product with 15+ years building secure, institutional-grade platforms. Most recently at Amazon Web Services (AWS), he led global product strategy for security and governance services, and previously drove AI-focused initiatives at leading adtech company Criteo. Coulondre will oversee product development and platform evolution as Fairmint continues to scale.

