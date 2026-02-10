Fairmont Athletic Academy Is a Game-Changer for Student-Athletes

Innovative program allows middle school student-athletes to receive athletic conditioning, sport-specific training, and premier academic instruction--all during the course of the regular school day.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Schools, long known as a leader in educational innovation, has extended its commitment to meeting the needs of its students to the athletic fields and courts. Fairmont Athletic Academy (FAA) allows middle school student-athletes to receive elite athletic training during regular school hours, along with the award-winning academics for which Fairmont Schools is renowned.

Fairmont Athletic Academy coaches discuss the benefits of this cutting-edge program for elite middle school athletes. Speed Speed

Offered at Fairmont's San Juan Capistrano campus , FAA allows student-athletes to develop their athletic skills to the highest level without compromising their education. "We designed this program so families no longer have to choose between top-tier athletics and top-tier academics," said Phil Lopez, Program Director of FAA. "With Fairmont Athletic Academy, students get the best of both worlds—exceptional training and a world-class education."

The program's thoughtfully designed schedule integrates dedicated training time into the school day, offering:

80 minutes daily of strength & conditioning and speed & agility training

of strength & conditioning and speed & agility training 80 minutes, three days per week of sport-specific training with expert coaches

Gustav Gratzer, an FFA coach affiliated with the Strikers FC soccer club, explains, "A club coach gets an hour and a half twice a week to work with their whole team, of which only so much time can be dedicated to individual skills. Here, I have an athlete for an hour and twenty minutes, three times a week, for the whole year to build those individual skills."

By incorporating athletic development into the school schedule, FAA eliminates the need for late-night practices and long commutes, giving students more time for family, rest, and academics. Rebecca Lugo, Head of School at Fairmont San Juan Capistrano, explained, "Our leadership heard from many parents about their student-athletes' challenges—returning home late after practices, starting homework at 9:00 pm, and missing out on important things like family time and sleep. Fairmont responded by developing Fairmont Athletic Academy to address these concerns."

FAA students train under the guidance of sport-specific coaches and experienced trainers who create personalized regimens using advanced technologies, including VALD SmartSpeed, JumpMat, and ForceDeck, along with GymAware and dynamometers to track speed and strength metrics.

A premier program attracts premier talent. FAA's coaches and trainers represent some of Orange County's top programs. In addition to Strikers FC, the roster draws from organizations including Tstreet Volleyball Club, Tribe Baseball, OC Elite Football, and iTennis. FAA also attracts some of the county's top student-athletes who aim to excel not only on the fields, courts, and ice but also in the classroom. Although the San Juan Capistrano campus is just five years old, it capitalizes on Fairmont Schools' more than 70-year history of proven academic results. Fairmont SJC has already earned an A+ rating from Niche.

Fairmont Athletic Academy continues to set the standard for student-athletes by creating an environment where athletic dreams and academic goals go hand in hand. Families interested in learning more about the program are encouraged to contact Betty Petersen at [email protected] or 714-234-2784.

