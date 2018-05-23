Fairmont Gold Is Shimmering With New Additions At Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

The new look of the 69 Fairmont Gold Junior Suites is modern, Bohemian chic, with gracefully tailored Southwest-inspired décor in a light, refreshing cream palette, reflecting the resort's Sonoran Desert location. These suites have well-defined living and bedroom areas and all rooms feature patios or balconies with louvered sliding doors to encourage guests to enjoy the Scottsdale indoor/outdoor living experience.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is the first hotel to have a hands-free, voice-activated calling feature via Amazon Alexa powered by Volara. Now guests may have what they want, when they want it, without ever lifting a finger. This voice-enabled amenity is customized to the Princess and located only in Fairmont Gold rooms. Guests simply say, "Alexa, ask the Princess..." for any myriad of questions or requests, from scheduling turn-down service, to playing music, dialing the Concierge Desk or asking the best place for a great steak.

Through separate technology, guests also have the new ability to text message the resort management anytime with requests, questions or comments, providing a new level in ease of service. In addition, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has a new smartphone app, assisting guests in discovering the 65-acre property, its six pools, five restaurants, cactus garden, lagoons and event space and spa with GPS navigation.

Upon being welcomed at an exclusive reception desk in the Fairmont Gold Lounge, guests are offered a "taste of Arizona" drink and canape. Each morning begins with a deluxe complimentary continental breakfast featuring house-made crème brulee oatmeal and eggs Benedict. Throughout the day, guests enjoy complimentary, non-alcoholic beverages, an honor bar and afternoon hors d'oeuvres with special culinary delights from Executive Chef Conor Favre. Every Friday evening is a flavorful introduction to one of the resort's award-winning restaurants, rotating from Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak, Ironwood American Kitchen, La Hacienda and Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar by Richard Sandoval.

Other complimentary amenities included with Fairmont Gold accommodations include self-parking, access to Well & Being Spa, filtered and locally sourced water in the guestroom, usage of computers, portable phone chargers and iPads, business services such as faxing, photocopying and printing boarding passes, mail service, twice daily housekeeping service, nightly turn-down, a wide selection of board games, shoe shine and the pressing of two garments.

The adjacent 2,600 sq. ft. Fairmont Gold Meeting Center, stand-alone conference space perfect for an executive conference or social event, has also been remodeled with new flooring, wall coverings, granite countertops, and floor-to-ceiling, bi-folding glass doors that bring in natural light. It is the ultimate indoor/outdoor residential style meeting space, opening up to a 6,000 sq. ft. patio overlooking the 4th hole/5th tee of the famed TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and the breathtaking McDowell Mountains.

For details, call (480) 585-4848, toll-free at (866) 540-4495 or visit scottsdaleprincess.com. The resort is located at 7575 East Princess Drive in Scottsdale, Ariz.

