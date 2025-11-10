Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Unites the World With a New Season of Giving with Make-A-Wish®

Fairmont's 2025 festive season Makes Special Happen with numerous opportunities to sip, savor and support

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts continues its partnership with Make-A-Wish®, unveiling a collection of Make-A-Wish Festive Experiences that blend celebration with purpose. From family portraits at Fairmont Banff Springs to a 'Holiday Frost' cocktail at Fairmont Copley Plaza or bûche de Noël at Fairmont Le Montreux Palace - each limited-time experience spreads holiday cheer, with proceeds helping to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Fairmont Banff Springs

"At Fairmont, our greatest privilege is being part of moments that matter," said Omer Acar, CEO of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. "Through our ongoing partnership with Make-A-Wish, we're turning the season of giving into a season of hope. We are helping grant life-changing wishes for children around the world. It's a powerful reminder that hospitality can go far beyond our walls, touching lives and inspiring joy where it's needed most."

Sip-worthy Hot Chocolate | Fairmont Hotels & Resorts around the world are serving up their own twist on the season's most comforting drink, with proceeds from every cup supporting Make-A-Wish:

The Tradition of Milk & Cookies | From Fairmont El San Juan Hotel and Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa to Fairmont Makati the sweetest holiday tradition takes center stage with local flavors. The Pina Colada Tres Leches cake at Fairmont Kea Lani and the Coconut Tres Leches and Caramelised Pineapple Cake at Fairmont Pacific Rim capture the vibrant tastes of Hawaii. Fairmont Century Plaza invites guests to indulge with Chef Eraj's Chocolate S'mores Cake—crafted in honor of Make-A-Wish child, Roux.

Toast the Season with a Festive Afternoon Tea | Fairmont's signature afternoon tea receives a festive twist. From tea at Fairmont Royal York, with notes of spiced apricot, cardamon and vanilla paying tribute the scent of the holidays, a Nutcracker tea at Fairmont Olympic accompanied by performances from Olympic Ballet Theatre and The Seattle Quartet, to The Grand Voyage Afternoon Tea at Fairmont Dubai, and a tea-based Make-A-Wish mocktail at Fairmont Rio de Janeiro Copacabana. Fairmont Dubai and Fairmont Grand Del Mar, are also offering their take on festive afternoon tea and at Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and Fairmont Vancouver Airport guests can purchase the Fairmont Wish Tea Box. Fairmont Hotel Vancouver's Tea with Santa offers delicious treats and child-friendly delights.

Wishing Tree | Fairmont's Wishing Trees at these properties unite guests and communities in a shared act of hope and generosity.

Special Delivery | Fairmont is also partnering with luxury Christmas tree brand Balsam Hill and Balsam Hill Canada to unveil "Special Delivery," Fairmont's festive campaign celebrating the art of giving and connection. At Fairmont Banff Springs, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Royal York, and Fairmont Hacienda Costa del Sol, guests will discover Balsam Hill tree installations inspired by the joy of receiving and delivering something truly special, with the opportunity for a family photograph and festive treats.

Fairmont's festive programming is a continuation of the 'Wishes Start Here' program, a global partnership with Make-A-Wish, debuting in 2022. The legacy of the partnership extends beyond, with more than 20 years of bringing hope, strength, and joy to children globally by granting wishes together.

