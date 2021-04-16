Fairmont Mayakoba Parnters With Oceanus In Honor Of Earth Day, Launches Online Donation Platform For Guests

"We are proud to extend our partnership with Oceanus A.C. to our guests this Earth Day," said Robert Jan-Woltering, General Manager at Fairmont Mayakoba. "This year more than ever we recognize the importance of supporting our local community in sustainability efforts that impact us all. We've made it easy for guests to learn more about the important work being done here in Riviera Maya and, if they choose, take action with a monetary donation with just the click of a button."

Beyond a donation, guests can participate in a snorkel tour to see the work being done to restore the reef firsthand through the coral reef restoration program. Learn more about ways you can celebrate Earth Day year-round at Fairmont Mayakoba and the property's commitment to sustainability here.

Fairmont Mayakoba joins Accor hotels across the globe to celebrate Earth Day each year with the Group's annual "Planet 21 Day" by offering special packages, events and activities that reaffirm their commitment to sustainability. Working under the theme "Restore Our Earth," hotels this year will offer initiatives for employees, guests and the local community which center on restoration to flight climate change and make the Earth a safer, healthier and more equitable place to live. Planet 21 is Accor's brand-wide sustainability program that hopes to encourage all within the hospitality industry to curb its environmental impact as well as inspire a new sustainable model that brings about enduring changes to the environment. Read more about Accor's Planet 21 commitments here. For more information or to book a stay, visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres within a private, luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream spa featuring 20 treatment rooms and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Rainforest Alliance Verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1-(800)-540-6088 or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba.



SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba

Related Links

http://www.fairmont.com

