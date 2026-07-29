Fairmont Mayakoba Presents Symphony in a Cenote: An Unmissable Night of Music Beneath the Jungle

An exclusive symphonic experience for only 50 guests, held once a year inside a sacred cenote in the heart of the Riviera Maya jungle.

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Mayakoba is proud to announce the return of Symphony in a Cenote, one of the most extraordinary and exclusive events in the Riviera Maya. Taking place on October 30th, 2026, this one-night-only experience invites just 50 guests to witness a symphonic orchestra performance inside a natural cenote, a sacred freshwater sinkhole hidden in the heart of the jungle, far from the sounds of the outside world.

An exclusive symphonic experience for only 50 guests, held once a year inside a sacred cenote in the heart of the Riviera Maya jungle

Now in its latest edition, Symphony in a Cenote has become one of Fairmont Mayakoba's most anticipated annual events, a singular convergence of nature, music, and luxury that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world. With only 50 seats available, this is one of the most intimate and coveted cultural experiences the Riviera Maya has to offer.

THE EXPERIENCE

As dusk settles over the jungle, guests depart from Fairmont Mayakoba aboard private transportation, journeying through the lush tropical landscape to reach a cenote unlike any other — a cathedral of limestone and water, where stalactites hang overhead and the only light comes from the natural glow of the underground space.

Inside, an orchestra extract takes the stage for a performance that transforms the cenote's natural acoustics into something truly extraordinary. The crystalline waters, ancient rock walls, and the surrounding silence of the jungle create an atmosphere that no concert hall could ever replicate. It is the kind of evening that stays with guests long after the final note fades.

Throughout the concert, guests are treated to a bottle of champagne and elegant canapés, savoring each bite and sip as the music echoes through one of the most breathtaking natural settings on earth.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

Private round-trip transportation from Fairmont Mayakoba to the cenote

Exclusive access to the Symphony in a Cenote performance

One bottle of champagne per couple

Elegant canapés throughout the evening

EVENT DETAILS

Date: October 30th, 2026

Location: A private cenote in the jungle of the Riviera Maya, Mexico

Departure point: Fairmont Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen

Capacity: 50 guests only

Frequency: Once a year

"Symphony in a Cenote is one of those experiences that reminds us why we do what we do. It is not just an event, it is a memory that guests carry with them forever. There is something profoundly moving about hearing a symphonic orchestra perform inside a space that nature took thousands of years to create. We are proud to offer this once-a-year experience as part of our 20th anniversary celebrations, and we look forward to welcoming 50 very fortunate guests on October 30th." — Gonzalo Güelman Ros, General Manager, Fairmont Mayakoba

A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCE

The Yucatán Peninsula is home to one of the world's most extraordinary natural phenomena: a vast network of underground rivers and cenotes, sacred freshwater sinkholes revered by the ancient Maya as gateways to the underworld. To host a symphonic performance inside one of these spaces is to honor both the power of nature and the transformative capacity of music.

With only 50 seats available and the event taking place just once a year, Symphony in a Cenote is one of the most exclusive cultural experiences in the Riviera Maya. Guests are encouraged to reserve their place as early as possible, as availability is extremely limited.

For reservations, visit https://www.fairmont-mayakoba.com/experience/symphony-in-a-cenote/

About Fairmont Mayakoba

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Fairmont Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the first LIV Golf Tournament event in Mexico and first golf course to host the PGA Tournament outside the United States. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Preferred by Nature verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations, call 1(800) 540 6088 or email [email protected] or visit www.fairmont-mayakoba.com. Follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

www.fairmont-mayakoba.com

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SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba