Fairmont Mayakoba Launches Exclusive Wine Collection in Partnership with Bruma and Winemaker Lulú Martínez

A unique wine expression celebrating 20 years of Fairmont Mayakoba and the spirit of its guests

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Mayakoba, the iconic resort nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, is proud to announce the official launch of The Collection, its new wine label, in collaboration with Bruma — one of Mexico's most celebrated wineries — and distinguished winemaker Lulú Martínez. Born as part of the hotel's 20th anniversary celebrations, The Collection represents an authentic fusion of Mexico's winemaking heritage and the hospitality excellence that defines the property.

Fairmont Mayakoba Launches Exclusive Wine Collection as part of the hotel's 20th anniversary celebrations Post this Winemaker Lulú Martínez posing with The Collection: The Blanco, The Tinto, and The Reserva

Inspired by the timeless elegance of Fairmont Mayakoba and its extraordinary setting where tropical jungle meets the Caribbean Sea, The Collection pays tribute to the purity of each wine while capturing the essence of unpretentious sophistication — an authentic luxury best experienced through nature, hospitality, and great wine.

THE COLLECTION

The Collection is comprised of three carefully crafted labels whose Spanglish names reflect the cultural diversity of Fairmont Mayakoba's guests — drawn primarily from the United States, Canada, and Mexico:

The Blanco

100% Sauvignon Blanc. A fresh and vibrant white wine, a vivid expression of Valle de Guadalupe's soils. The perfect companion to the flavors of the Riviera Maya and the ocean breeze.

The Tinto

Grenache • Syrah • Mourvèdre + Nebbiolo. An expressive and elegant blend that marries the intensity of southern France with the noble character of Italian Nebbiolo, filtered through the singular vision of Lulú Martínez.

The Reserva

100% Cabernet Franc. Aged 18 months in new French oak barrels. The crown jewel of the collection. With a deep ruby color and a structure that invites contemplation, The Reserva is a wine made for the most memorable moments at the resort.

A DESIGN INSPIRED BY MAYAKOBA

Each bottle in The Collection features an iconic element of Fairmont Mayakoba and the Riviera Maya: an ocean wave, a jaguar, and a mangrove. These three symbols are more than decorative — they are a statement of identity, reflecting the resort's deep connection to the jungle, the sea, and the essence of Mayakoba. The design transforms each bottle into something beyond wine: a work of art that tells the story of a place.

"Celebrating 20 years of Fairmont Mayakoba is a deeply meaningful milestone for our entire team and for everyone who has been part of this story. The Collection is not just a product — it is an expression of our identity, our guests, and the richness that Mexico has to offer the world. We are proud to have created it alongside Bruma and Lulú Martínez, and we hope every glass becomes an unforgettable memory of their time with us."

— Gonzalo Güelman Ros, General Manager, Fairmont Mayakoba

ABOUT LULÚ MARTÍNEZ

Originally from Ensenada, Baja California, Lulú Martínez grew up surrounded by great food and great wine — an upbringing that shaped her calling from an early age. Her passion took her to Bordeaux, France, where she studied Viticulture and Enology. For more than a decade, she refined her craft in the heart of the Old World, developing a comprehensive understanding of the vineyard, the cellar, and the philosophy of terroir.

Today, in addition to her work at Bruma, Lulú adds a new chapter to her career as consulting winemaker for Bodegas de Santo Tomás, the oldest winery in Baja California. Her work on The Collection is the perfect synthesis of her roots, her European training, her deep knowledge of Mexican wine, and her love for Mexico.

A YEAR OF CELEBRATION

The launch of The Collection is just the beginning of a year filled with special experiences. Throughout 2026, Fairmont Mayakoba will host a series of activities, events, and surprises designed to commemorate two decades of luxury hospitality, extraordinary moments, and lasting memories. Details of these celebrations will be announced in the coming months.

AVAILABILITY

The Collection by Fairmont Mayakoba x Bruma will be available exclusively across the resort's restaurants, bars, and gastronomic experiences. For reservations and additional information, visit www.fairmont.com/mayakoba.

To access the press photo folder, click here.

About Fairmont Mayakoba

Located in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, Fairmont Mayakoba is a luxury resort featuring 401 rooms and the prestigious AAA Five Diamond distinction. Situated within a private luxury community and surrounded by lush mangrove forest laced with waterways, the property boasts over 45,960 sq ft of meeting and event space, a revitalizing Fairmont Spa with 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón golf course — the first course outside the United States and Canada to host a PGA Tour event, and a long-standing LPGA venue. Guided by a firm commitment to sustainability, Fairmont Mayakoba holds the Preferred by Nature certification, among other environmental recognitions. For reservations, call 1 (800) 540 6088, email [email protected], or visit fairmont.com/mayakoba.

Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn: @fairmontmayakoba.

About Bruma

Bruma is a winery located in Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California, recognized for its commitment to the authentic expression of Mexican terroir and its forward-thinking approach to winemaking. Its wines are distributed across Mexico's top fine wine markets and internationally.

SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba