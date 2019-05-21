Fairmont Supply Announces New President

WASHINGTON, Pa., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Supply ("Fairmont" or the "Company"), a leading provider of industrial maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies, announced the appointment of current Chief Financial Officer, Anthony ("Tony") Dodds to the expanded role of President, effective immediately.

Tony Dodds, New President of Fairmont Supply, in front of HQ storefront.

Dodds' appointment is a clear reflection of the company's current state: ready to take on the future and poised for a year of enormous opportunity and growth. Fairmont is positioned for success and excited for what his unique leadership experience will do for the 98-year old company.

With decades of experience leading high-growth businesses, Dodds has the knowledge, business sense, and leadership skills that will help Fairmont Supply continue to thrive. A Pittsburgh native, Dodds is a seasoned leader with an impressive record of accelerating companies through operational efficiencies, driving significant revenue growth and containing costs. Dodds has spent the last three years at Fairmont Supply as CFO.

Dodds has held additional high profile positions throughout his career. Prior to joining Fairmont, he served as the Vice President of Finance and Controller at Ness Technologies. Earlier he held various management roles with increased responsibilities at the H.J. Heinz Company. Before gaining industry experience, Dodds worked for two of the "Big 4" global accounting firms and is a CPA. He also holds an Executive MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and an MS in Taxation from Robert Morris University.

He is proven leader that can drive continuous evolution as the trusted, innovative partner that all stakeholders can rely on. Cormac McCarthy, the company's General Counsel and HR Director says, "I'm excited to have an executive of Tony's caliber at the helm during this stage of Fairmont Supply's growth, particularly as we embark upon our 100-year anniversary (in 2021)."

