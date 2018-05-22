Fairmont Supply Announces New Website Launch

WASHINGTON, Pa., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Supply ("Fairmont" or the "Company"), one of the largest full-line distributors of industrial maintenance repair and operation supplies in the United States, announces the launch of its enhanced eCommerce website.

Newly redesigned Fairmont eCommerce website offers you improved navigation, streamlined functionality, enhanced content, and much more!

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's range of products and solutions, including their trademarked FairStock™ and FairChoice℠ service offerings. The new website went live yesterday, May 21, 2018, and is located at the same address: www.fairmontsupply.com.

Matt Babko, Fairmont's Vice President of Information Technology and eCommerce, says, "With our new website, we are taking the opportunity to strengthen and modernize how we represent and promote our products and services to our customers in the markets in which we operate."

Babko adds, "The new website, created with the customer in mind, has been designed to offer improved navigation and functionality, allowing the users to find the products they need quickly. With a quick order feature, shopping lists, and a streamlined checkout process; the overall shopping experience takes less time allowing the customer to reduce procurement times."

The centerpiece of its improved website is Fairmont's eCommerce capabilities that promises to add a new look and feel to the online shopping experience. Babko expects the revitalized eCommerce site to increase efficiencies for both customers and Fairmont employees by shortening order cycles and providing 24x7 real-time data to the customer.

About Fairmont Supply Company

Fairmont Supply Company, headquartered in Washington, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of industrial maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies. The company employs approximately 225 people, maintains relationships with over 500 suppliers, and serves over 5,000 active customers worldwide. Fairmont Supply Company operates 19 fully automated distribution centers in North America providing a local presence for customers and a network to serve multi-location businesses and markets including automotive, fabrication, steel, aluminum, oil and gas, mining, construction, utilities, machinery, glass, plastic and chemical industries.

Fairmont Supply Company, recently recognized as a "Big 50" Industrial Supplier by Industrial Distribution, is one of the largest full-line distributors in the United States, and is about to embark upon its 100-year anniversary. Find out more at https://www.fairmontsupply.com.

