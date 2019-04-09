Fairmont Supply Company Gives Back to Local Communities

WASHINGTON, Pa., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Supply ("Fairmont" or the "Company"), a leading provider of industrial maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies, is furthering its progress to partner with community-based groups that help the less fortunate and contribute to the common good. Through its corporate outreach program, Fairmont has contributed to over 15 organizations demonstrating leadership in its headquarters' location of Washington County and beyond.

Fairmont partners with the Western PA School for the Deaf for design and print marketing materials through the school's print shop, The LionWorks.

Paul Fichiera, President and CEO of Fairmont says, "community involvement and volunteering are simply part of the way we do business. Although we believe our efforts make us a better company, we recognize that the real value is the betterment of our communities." He continues, "giving back has been a fundamental part of Fairmont's identity for almost 100 years. I am humbled by our employees' generosity whether it is packaging and boxing food supplies for seniors, sponsoring a walk for cancer, or through a simple act of kindness."

One of Fairmont's favored ways to join with one other – and the communities in which they operate – is through team service days. Some of these team service projects include: Habitat for Humanity, Washington County Food Bank, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Marine Toys for Tots, Boy Scouts of America, and The American Cancer Society.

Beyond Fairmont's corporate outreach initiatives, employees are also involved independently. Matt Babko, Vice President of Information Technology and eCommerce, has been a volunteer fireman for 17 years. He believes that there is a tangible opportunity to give back and help shape the community. Babko says, "on a regular basis, you'll find Fairmont team members serving individually on the boards of local organizations to help people in need. Our company is very proud of that."

Corporate responsibility is an important part of Fairmont Supply's culture and they want the charitable work of their company and employees to inspire others to follow suit.

