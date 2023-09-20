FairPlay partners with FS Vector to introduce fair lending to more financial service firms

News provided by

Fairplay

20 Sep, 2023, 11:23 ET

FS Vector will offer FairPlay's "fairness-as-a-solution" products to clients, allowing fair lending to be embedded into financial platforms    

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FairPlay, the world's first Fairness-as-a-Service company, is announcing a new partnership with FS Vector, a strategic consulting firm for financial services clients. As a result of the partnership, FS Vector will offer FairPlay's "fairness-as-a-service" products to clients, ranging from Series A startups to Fortune 50 companies, who express interest in fair lending and compliance solutions. 

"Regulation and compliance are growing areas of concern for financial institutions," said FairPlay founder and CEO Kareem Saleh. "We're excited to work with FS Vector's clients to help them navigate the ever-evolving regulatory landscape."

Founded in 2020, FairPlay works with financial institutions, lenders, marketers and others to identify blind spots in their algorithms and provide second looks to improve decisioning systems. The company's products are specifically designed to safely increase loan approval rates, keep pace with regulatory requirements, and enhance customer satisfaction. 

FS Vector works with financial institutions and fintechs of all stages, from Series A startups to Fortune 50 companies, working as an extension of their team to navigate complex and ever-changing compliance and regulatory policies. As FS Vector helps companies launch new products, build a new compliance program, or mature an existing program, they also work to improve their clients' use of technology, including integrating services such as FairPlay to help improve their decisioning systems. FairPlay's products include:

  • Second Look Credit Underwriting module
  • Model Optimizer
  • Fair lending testing and reporting

"In today's environment, our clients are routinely coming to us seeking fair lending solutions to update their processes and ensure they're compliant," said John Beccia, CEO and Co-founder of FS Vector. "FairPlay's products can easily be integrated into our clients' decision-making solutions, increasing fairness and profits. We're excited to partner with FairPlay to offer their fair lending products to our clients for the first time." 

FS Vector's services include: 

  • Advisory 
  • Advocacy
  • Talent Sourcing 
  • Headmaster regulatory compliance training platform 

For more information about FairPlay, visit FairPlay.ai. For more information about FS Vector, visit www.FSvector.com

About FairPlay AI
FairPlay AI is the world's first Fairness-as-a-Service solution helping organizations address  algorithmic bias to improve revenues, keep pace with regulations, and enhance reputations—all without increasing risk. Built by some of the world's foreknown leaders in AI, FairPlay's technology serves the world's top financial institutions, lenders, insurance carriers, marketers and more, identifying blind spots in their algorithms and providing automated Second Looks to improve decisioning systems, identify more good loans and boost profits while increasing fairness. For more information about FairPlay and its products, visit FairPlay.ai. 

About FS Vector
FS Vector is a Washington, D.C.-based strategic consulting firm that delivers a range of advisory and advocacy solutions to fintech clients, including business strategy, regulatory, compliance, licensing, training, technology, government relations, and public policy matters. For more information about FS Vector, please visit fsvector.com

SOURCE Fairplay

Also from this source

Two fintech veterans join FairPlay AI's advisory team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.