"FairStartMovement.org and TruthAlliance.global file institutional complaints in Denver concerning animal-law 'impact' claims and baseline disclosure; request written response, donor-intent remediation, and internal review."

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FairStartMovement.org and TruthAlliance.global announced the launch of Total Liberation Colorado, a Denver-centered initiative focused on institutional accountability in how animal-law programs and related advocacy describe "impact" and "public benefit," including whether public-facing materials distinguish program outputs from net outcomes once baseline variables are disclosed.

As part of the launch, Fair Start submitted an institutional complaint to the University of Denver Sturm College of Law requesting a written response and internal review regarding (1) how the law school's animal-law programming and affiliated advocacy work assess and publicly represent impact, and (2) whether public-facing claims distinguish program outputs from net outcomes once baseline variables are disclosed.

"When people or institutions hold power over consequential decisions, what matters most is how they act once information is in front of them. Data doesn't just inform outcomes—it creates responsibility. The path chosen after that moment is where legitimacy is either earned or lost." — Suriya Khan, Co-Director of Fair Start Movement

Purpose and posture

Fair Start states the submission is not a critique of intent or values. It is a request for institutional process: written clarification, documentation, and governance review. The complaint asks the University to treat the matter as a compliance, integrity, and reliance issue relevant to donors, students, and the public.

Core issue under review: baseline disclosure in impact claims

Fair Start's complaint centers on a specific evaluation question: when an institution represents that a program "benefits animals" or advances "liberation," what baseline assumptions are used, and what is disclosed to the public about modeling limits?

Fair Start argues that public-benefit statements can become materially misleading if they imply net benefit while omitting baseline variables that determine net outcomes.

To frame this issue, Fair Start references a minimum disclosure concept it calls an "XYZ" check:

X: the public claim of value and impact

Y: birth inequity impacts during the value assessment and impact reporting, relative to children's rights and political equity standards

Z: the actual value and impact, on balance in the key context, accounting for the correct baseline Y

"Love for animals is not enough on its own — we also owe them intellectual honesty. When 'impact' is communicated without a clear baseline and without the limits of modelling, readers can reasonably infer outcomes that are not yet evidenced. Transparency is not a footnote; it protects donor intent, safeguards credibility, and keeps advocacy accountable to the animals it claims to serve." — Silvia-Maria Ibrean, BSc (Hons) Animal Behaviour, Welfare & Conservation

Fair Start's complaint requests that the University confirm whether and how such baseline variables are addressed in impact reporting, and whether any public statements should be clarified to avoid implying net benefit where the institution is not making that showing.

Donor-intent remediation request: return or restricted reallocation

Fair Start states that a donor who supported the originally contemplated upstream baseline-disclosure work later requested return of funds after the University declined to implement that upstream framework. Fair Start requests written confirmation of the request, the gift instrument terms, the decision authority, and the policy/legal basis for any denial. Fair Start further requests one of the following remedies in writing, with a dated implementation plan:

Return: return of the relevant funds to the donor(s), with a closing accounting; or Restricted reallocation: transfer of the relevant funds into a segregated, restricted account used only for the upstream baseline-disclosure work originally contemplated, including adoption of a written disclosure template, internal review and correction/disclaimer of public statements implying net outcomes without disclosure, and publication of a short standards memo describing the baseline used for impact language going forward; or Escrow pending review: placement of the relevant funds into escrow pending completion of the internal review and any required oversight/notice steps.

Related example: overlapping institutional models and public-claim incentives

Fair Start states that baseline-disclosure concerns arise across institutional and campaign contexts where outputs are framed as net outcomes. As a contemporaneous example of the incentive problem, Fair Start references Denver's 2024 ballot debate over Ordinance 309, where competing narratives regarding animal welfare, jobs, and industry impacts illustrate why institutions and advocates should disclose modeling limits when describing "public benefit" and "impact."

Relationship context: sustainability leadership and subsequent withdrawal

Fair Start states that the upstream baseline-disclosure framework at issue was previously developed and publicly articulated in collaboration with University sustainability leadership, including co-authored work involving university staff, who identified in public materials as Clinical Professor and Faculty Director, Center of Sustainability. Fair Start further states that, after an attempted implementation effort with University stakeholders, the professor withdrew from participation.

Campaign posture and standards pathway

Fair Start states its Tell the Truth campaign and standards work are designed so organizations are not punished for imperfection. The stated objective is early alignment on a baseline (not "purity"), with a voluntary, pass/fail diagnostic standards pathway that organizations can use to test whether their metrics and assumptions are structurally coherent with their stated missions. Fair Start states that early engagement can reduce institutional risk, increase funder confidence, and improve credibility under scrutiny.

"Institutional integrity requires a simple discipline: state the baseline, disclose the modeling limits, and separate program outputs from net outcomes before inviting public trust." — Ryan James Jessup JD/MPA, Institutional Integrity Expert

Questions Fair Start is asking the University to answer in writing:

What baseline is being used when the program makes public representations about impact or benefit?

Do public materials distinguish outputs (services performed, cases handled, rescues supported) from net outcomes?

Does the institution disclose modeling limits and baseline assumptions relevant to net-impact implications?

Which specific public statements or materials, if any, could reasonably be read as implying net benefit without appropriate disclosure?

What is the University's process for handling donor-intent disputes and requests concerning return of funds tied to program framing?

What internal review mechanism will be used to evaluate whether revisions, disclaimers, or updated templates are warranted?

What remedy will be provided for the donor-intent disputes: return, restricted reallocation to baseline-disclosure work, escrow pending review, or a documented alternative?

Requested institutional actions

Fair Start states it asked the University for time-bound process steps, including a written response, donor funds confirmation and accounting where applicable, an internal review of public-facing impact statements, and adoption of a standard disclosure template going forward.

End goal

Total Liberation Colorado states its goal is documented institutional review and, where appropriate, corrective disclosure: ensuring that public-benefit representations are supportable, clearly bounded, and not framed in ways that imply net outcomes the institution is not actually measuring.

