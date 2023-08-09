Fairstead Promotes Internal Development and Asset Management Leaders Rob Dunn and Noah Hale to Managing Director

News provided by

Fairstead

09 Aug, 2023, 11:57 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairstead today announced the promotion of two team members to the role of Managing Directors. In recognition of their impact and expertise, as well as Fairstead's commitment to developing and supporting internal talent, Rob Dunn and Noah Hale have been appointed as Managing Directors.

With almost two decades of experience in the real estate industry, Rob Dunn, Managing Director, Asset Management, will serve as head of Fairstead's asset management group, overseeing the firm's portfolio of workforce, market rate, affordable, and mixed-use communities. Prior to joining Fairstead, Dunn spent six years overseeing asset management, property management, and complex capital transactions for a large New York City based firm.

Noah Hale, Managing Director, Development, offers expertise in acquisition, rehabilitation, and development of affordable and mixed-income housing. Hale's experience spans geographies, ranging from the recently approved ground-up redevelopment of 532 new homes at Samuel Madden Homes in Alexandria, VA to the 250 unit rehabilitation of Goodlette Arms affordable senior housing in Naples, FL.

Both Dunn and Hale are based primarily out of Fairstead's newly opened Florida office, reflecting Fairstead's growth and commitment to the southeast market. The two joined Fairstead in 2020 and in that time have increased responsibilities while generating positive outcomes for residents and partners.

"We are proud to elevate Fairstead team members Noah Hale and Rob Dunn to the roles of Managing Directors," said Jeffrey Goldberg, CEO of Fairstead. "Their commitment, teamwork, and dedication have made concrete contributions in our company's growth and continued success across the country. With their expertise and collaboration across our organization, Fairstead will reach new heights and deepen our impact in the communities we serve."

The promotions come on the heels of the recent acquisition of more than 10,000 new units under ownership, bringing the total units owned to 24,000. Fairstead was also recently named the #1 company in completing acquisitions, #3 company in completing substantial rehabs, and #8 top affordable housing owner, by Affordable Housing Finance through their 2023 AHF Top 50 lists.

About Fairstead

Fairstead is a purpose-driven real estate firm dedicated to building sustainable communities across the country. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Colorado, Florida, and Maryland, Fairstead manages more than 170 communities across 28 states. Fairstead's commitment to communities is realized through a comprehensive platform that leverages in-house expertise in acquisitions, development, design and construction, and property management. In 2022, the company launched Fairstead Ventures, a proptech investment initiative with a focus on energy and decarbonization. For more information, visit fairstead.com.

Media Contacts

[email protected] ; [email protected]

SOURCE Fairstead

Also from this source

Samuel Madden Homes Redevelopment Receives Final Approval from the Alexandria City Council

Coppertree Village Apartments to Be Revitalized Under New $25 Million Renovation Plan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.