Fairtrade America Partners With Five Certified Brands To Encourage Shoppers To Choose Fairtrade This Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtrade America is the U.S. member organization of Fairtrade International, an independent, third party certification that betters the lives of farmers and workers in developing countries. Today, Fairtrade America announced it has partnered with five Fairtrade certified brands to encourage ethical gift giving and entertaining this holiday season. In 2020, more so than ever, we are craving a holiday season full of love and joy, and what better way to celebrate than by making gifting decisions that have a larger impact. This December, Fairtrade America and Gimme Coffee, Divine Chocolate, Terra Thread, Navitas Organics and Fran's Chocolates, will celebrate the vast benefits of choosing Fairtrade by providing three lucky winners with a gift of Fairtrade certified products.

The global COVID pandemic is changing consumer shopping behavior and intent to look for higher quality foods. According to a survey done by Mckinsey & Company in October of this year, nearly half of Americans plan to spend more online than in-store for the upcoming holiday season.1 Additionally, a study commissioned by the Non-GMO Project earlier this year found that 81% of North American adults believe the quality of their food is critical to their health, and nearly 60% are buying food brands that are making positive change in our food system.2 Lastly, in an October Choose Fairtrade campaign, more than 8,500 Americans signed up to Choose Fairtrade moving forward in support of almost 2 million farmers that are part of the Fairtrade system worldwide.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to encourage consumers to celebrate a Fairtrade holiday season, especially this year," shared Mary Linnell-Simmons, Fairtrade America's Director of Marketing and External Relations. "During these tough and stressful times, we hope we can help consumers recognize the powerful impact they can make with the simple action of purchasing a gift. We are all looking for ways to bring some positivity into the world right now, and what better way then in gifts you buy online and share this season."

The Fairtrade Mark appears on more than 30,000 products globally and new brands are committing to Fairtrade every day. This holiday season, Fairtrade America and five ethical brands will host a giveaway on Instagram that will celebrate the benefits of Fairtrade certified products, and provide three winners the opportunity to win a Fairtrade for the Holidays prize package filled with items perfect for entertaining and gift giving. Each of these partner brands have holiday products available for easy purchase online, meeting the desires of this year's holiday shopper. Fairtrade is excited to carry this momentum forward this holiday season with the following brands and products:

Gimme Coffee - Leftist is Gimme! Coffee's signature blend. This mix of single-origin coffees from Fairtrade cooperatives in Latin America is crafted to tell a story with any extraction method from espresso to french press to filter drip. Gimme! Coffee looks for a sweet, balanced, and complex cup from Leftist with flavor notes of ripe fruit, chocolate, and spice, ending with a clean finish. Their roasters, baristas, and educators evaluate Leftist daily to keep everything consistently delicious.



The Instagram giveaway kicked off this morning, and entries will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 8. The three winners will be announced on Dec. 9.

Fairtrade America upholds the most rigorous standards for ethical certification to ensure a tangible, positive impact on the livelihoods of small-scale farmers and their communities in developing countries. Specifically, Fairtrade certification means farmers and workers are paid at least the Fairtrade Minimum Price – a safety net that ensures farmers are paid a sustainable price when the global market prices drop – and received the Fairtrade Premium, which funds community projects. Today, Fairtrade positively impacts almost 2 million farmers and workers in over 70 countries.

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America betters the lives of farmers and workers in developing countries by inspiring businesses to implement ethical production practices and assisting shoppers in making informed purchasing decisions. Fairtrade America is the U.S. chapter of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 30 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, we are the world's largest and most recognized fair trade system—part of a global movement for change.

