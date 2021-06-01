Fairtrade America Partners With Six Certified Brands to Encourage Shoppers to Make Purchases With People and the Planet in Mind

"The negative impacts of rising temperatures and sea levels are impacting many crops in alarming ways," shared Mary Linnell-Simmons, Fairtrade America's director of marketing and external relations. "Farmers with low incomes have limited access to educational resources and technology that can help them evolve along with our climate. Our hope with this campaign is to shine a light on the importance of recognizing the issues our farmers face, and to show our support by making purchasing decisions that help them earn a fair wage."

The Fairtrade Mark appears on more than 30,000 products globally and new brands are committing to Fairtrade every day. In an effort to put people and our planet first, Fairtrade America and six ethical brands will host a giveaway on Instagram and Facebook that will celebrate the benefits of Fairtrade certified products, and provide three winners the opportunity to win a Choose Fairtrade: Choose the Planet prize package filled with everyday items that have a reduced impact on our planet and a positive impact on farmers. Each of these Fairtrade certified products are available to purchase on Amazon, easily meeting consumers where they are increasingly shopping for everyday items - online! Several of the brands are also part of the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly program, which Amazon launched last year to make it easier for customers to discover and shop for sustainable products on the ecommerce platform. Fairtrade is excited to promote small purchase choices making a big impact with the following brands and products:

Tag AlohaBeach Bum Bag - Look no further for the quintessential bag for beach-bumming, wave-catching, shave ice-eating, mountain-hiking, and everything in between. Featuring a handy inner pocket for all of the important stuff, and the cutest pineapple zipper to be seen. By investing in sustainably sourced organic cotton and Fairtrade – well, it makes one swell Beach Bum! Made from 100% Certified Organic, Fairtrade Certified Cotton.

Look no further for the quintessential bag for beach-bumming, wave-catching, shave ice-eating, mountain-hiking, and everything in between. Featuring a handy inner pocket for all of the important stuff, and the cutest pineapple zipper to be seen. By investing in sustainably sourced organic cotton and Fairtrade – well, it makes one swell Beach Bum! Made from 100% Certified Organic, Fairtrade Certified Cotton. Endangered Species Chocolate Bars - Endangered Species Chocolate is passionate about bringing authentic chocolate to consumers with real, responsibly sourced, health-conscious ingredients and no mysterious sweeteners or additives that not only taste good, but make a true impact on the world. Featuring three beautiful, dairy-free bars including: Strong + Velvety Dark Chocolate, Almonds Sea Salt + Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt + Dark Chocolate.

- Endangered Species Chocolate is passionate about bringing authentic chocolate to consumers with real, responsibly sourced, health-conscious ingredients and no mysterious sweeteners or additives that not only taste good, but make a true impact on the world. Featuring three beautiful, dairy-free bars including: Strong + Velvety Dark Chocolate, Almonds Sea Salt + Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt + Dark Chocolate. Organic India Tulsi Original Loose Leaf Herbal Tea - Tulsi, or Holy Basil, is the most sacred plant in India and is venerated as, "The Queen of the Herbs." It has been used for thousands of years to support a healthy stress response and natural detoxification and restore balance and harmony. Tulsi (Holy Basil) supports a healthy stress response and mood and supports the immune system and the body's detoxification system.

- Tulsi, or Holy Basil, is the most sacred plant in and is venerated as, "The Queen of the Herbs." It has been used for thousands of years to support a healthy stress response and natural detoxification and restore balance and harmony. Tulsi (Holy Basil) supports a healthy stress response and mood and supports the immune system and the body's detoxification system. Navitas Organics Cacao Powder - Navitas Organics Cacao Powder is made from single origin, Fairtrade certified, organic cacao beans sourced from Sierra Leone , where Navitas Organics is proud to invest in cacao co-ops, farmer field schools, reforestation planning, and just labor practices. Non-alkalized and never roasted at high temperatures, Navitas Organics Cacao Powder retains the antioxidants, minerals and high nutritional value found naturally in the cacao bean. It has a rich chocolate taste that's delicious in brownies, cakes, hot cocoa, smoothies, homemade chocolates, and more!

Navitas Organics Cacao Powder is made from single origin, Fairtrade certified, organic cacao beans sourced from , where Navitas Organics is proud to invest in cacao co-ops, farmer field schools, reforestation planning, and just labor practices. Non-alkalized and never roasted at high temperatures, Navitas Organics Cacao Powder retains the antioxidants, minerals and high nutritional value found naturally in the cacao bean. It has a rich chocolate taste that's delicious in brownies, cakes, hot cocoa, smoothies, homemade chocolates, and more! Ethical Bean Lush Coffee - If this Organic roast was any richer, one might ask it for a loan. A heavy cup with fruit and earth notes, sourced seasonally to make sure the freshest beans possible are provided. Bonus, every bag has a unique QR code on the back, allowing consumers to trace that specific coffee from crop to cup and find out exactly what Fairtrade co-op(s) grew the beans.

If this Organic roast was any richer, one might ask it for a loan. A heavy cup with fruit and earth notes, sourced to make sure the freshest beans possible are provided. Bonus, every bag has a unique QR code on the back, allowing consumers to trace that specific coffee from crop to cup and find out exactly what Fairtrade co-op(s) grew the beans. Uprise Foods NOOCH IT! - NOOCH IT! Cashew Grated Cheeze is America's first certified Fairtrade cheese alternative, and is a versatile topping that can be used on everything from salads, soups, pasta, to nearly any entree. Uprise Foods was founded on the belief inclean sourcing and ingredient transparency, and NOOCH IT! is not only vegan and gluten free, but it also has no additives or preservatives. The cashew "parm" is delicious, and can also be enjoyed knowing that every bite is helping to create a more just and compassionate food system.

The giveaway kicked off this morning, and entries will be accepted through Tuesday, June 15. The three winners will be announced on June 16. In addition to the giveaway, throughout the month of June, Fairtrade America will utilize its owned website, social channels and blog to further educate consumers on the impact of climate change on farmers, and how we can partner as a global community to combat this issue. Content will include farmer stories, commodity spotlights and details on the Fairtrade Climate Academy, a three-year pilot program developed to bring coffee farmers together to share skills and experiences that prepare them for future climate-related challenges.

Fairtrade America upholds the most rigorous standards for ethical certification to ensure a tangible, positive impact on the livelihoods of small-scale farmers and their communities in developing countries. With a quarter of its rigorous standards focused on the environment, Fairtrade takes a holistic approach to collaborating with farmers. This includes minimizing environmental impact by restricting use of harmful chemicals, banning GMO seeds, preserving protected forests, and encouraging organic farming when possible. Fairtrade's unique pricing model puts more money in the hands of farmers and farming communities, giving them the resources they need to implement solutions to environmental challenges, and connects farmers to share best practices in mitigating the impacts of climate change.

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America betters the lives of farmers and workers in developing countries by inspiring businesses to implement ethical production practices and assisting shoppers in making informed purchasing decisions. Fairtrade America is the U.S. chapter of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 30 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, we are the world's largest and most recognized fair trade system—part of a global movement for change.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Elaine Dion

SchroderHaus

415-615-2658

[email protected]

SOURCE Fairtrade America

Related Links

http://www.fairtradeamerica.org

