Fairview Microwave Announces Line of Electromechanical Relay Switches

Fairview Microwave Inc.

28 Aug, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Relay Switches Cover Popular Market Bands from DC up to 43 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced a series of advanced electromechanical relay switches. These cutting-edge switches are set to redefine RF signal routing across an array of market bands, ranging from DC all the way up to 43 GHz.

Signifying a significant leap in technology, these relay switches are poised to address the pressing demands of an industry grappling with the need for higher data rates and a rapid shift to higher frequencies.

Fairview's 21 new electromechanical relay switches are both robust and versatile.
Fairview's components span a selection of 21 diverse models and provide comprehensive coverage of popular market bands, notably L, S, C, X, Ku, K and Ka.

The designs are not only robust and versatile, featuring failsafe, latching, or normally open actuators, but are equipped with desirable characteristics such as TTL logic, position indicators, suppression diodes and solder pins.

The new switches are powered by either +12 Vdc or +28 Vdc DC bias voltage supplies. They are meticulously crafted to be compact, conforming to MIL-grade standards, and are compatible with 2.92 mm female connectors.

Reliability and performance are at the core of these designs. Ensuring they can weather a range of operational conditions, these switches are rated for temperatures between -25°C to +65°C (-25°F to +165°F). Furthermore, they boast an impressive lifecycle rating of 2 million cycles and meet the rigorous MIL-STD-202F environmental test conditions, particularly for shock and vibration.

"With our new electromechanical relay switches, we're pushing the boundaries of technology to meet the growing demands of an ever-evolving industry," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "As we transition to higher frequencies and seek enhanced data rates, our switches are designed to bridge the present with the future."

Fairview Microwave's new electromechanical relay switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

