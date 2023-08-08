Fairview Microwave Announces Low-Frequency Waveguide Standard Gain Horns

New Devices Are Set to Transform Landscape of Antenna and Wireless System Testing

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the release of its groundbreaking low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns.

Designed to enhance test and measurement applications, the low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns offer a comprehensive solution for characterizing antennas and wireless systems. With their unique ability to support frequency ranges as low as 320 MHz, they ensure precision and versatility in an increasingly complex field.

These waveguide horns are designed for easy integration into existing setups, boasting direct mounting capabilities to other waveguide systems. Made from high-grade aluminum, the horns are built for durability and longevity. The inclusion of a corrosion-resistant powder coating ensures their reliable performance in a variety of environments.

The low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns present an affordable alternative for customers who do not require TAA/US-made products. However, these products do not compromise on quality or functionality, maintaining consistent gain versus frequency for accurate and consistent test and measurement results.

"Our new waveguide horns demonstrate our commitment to providing advanced solutions that empower our clients," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "We're offering high-quality, affordable solutions that cater to a wide range of testing needs."

Fairview's new low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

