Fairview Microwave Announces Military-Grade Antennas for Mission-Critical Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its advanced military-grade antennas. The new products include ruggedized GPS, manpack omni, and vehicle omni antennas designed to excel in mission-critical applications such as vehicle navigation, personnel communications, vehicle communications, electronic warfare and jamming.

Fairview's new military-grade antennas meet MIL-STD-810 standards.

Compliance and quality assurance are paramount in government and defense applications. Fairview's military-grade antennas meet MIL-STD-810 standards, guaranteeing their durability and adherence to strict quality standards. Additionally, they are TAA-compliant (Trade Agreements Act), making them suitable for government and defense applications where compliance is non-negotiable.

Built to withstand the toughest conditions, these antennas feature heavy-duty construction and a rugged design for long-lasting performance in challenging environments. They will perform reliably in extreme weather conditions and on rough terrains.

Installation is made easier with robust construction and NATO/U.S. standard mounting options, simplifying integration into various setups. Professionals can trust that these antennas will remain securely in place during critical operations.

"Our new military-grade antennas offer a comprehensive solution for professionals in defense and government sectors seeking high-performance antennas that can withstand the most demanding conditions," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They offer wideband coverage, high gain and high-power capabilities, ensuring efficient signal capture and transmission in mission-critical scenarios."

Fairview's new military-grade antennas are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

