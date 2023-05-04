Fairview Microwave Announces the Release of VITA 67 Multi-Port Connector Blocks

Multi-Port Connector Blocks Provide High-Density RF Connections in Harsh Environments

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the release of their VITA 67 multi-port connector blocks. The devices are designed to provide high-density RF connections in challenging environments while minimizing space requirements, weight and expenses.

Fairview's multi-port connector blocks provide high-density RF connections in harsh environments.

The VITA 67 multi-port connector blocks are engineered for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and are compatible with 0.086" and smaller diameter coaxial cables, making them ideal for use in military, aerospace and defense applications.

The unique SV connector retention mechanism of the VITA 67 multi-port connector blocks offers significant ease of assembly and disassembly of the daughter card module over similar designs. In addition, these connectors can withstand numerous flexures directly behind the connectors without weakening or deteriorating.

The connector blocks also utilize existing and proven SMPM interfaces, providing substantial advantages in compatibility, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

"We're thrilled to offer our customers a reliable and efficient solution for their high-density RF connection needs. Our VITA 67 multi-port connector blocks are engineered to provide exceptional RF performance in all mating conditions, ensuring reliable operation in even the harshest environments," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new VITA 67 multi-port connector blocks are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.