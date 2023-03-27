Fairview Microwave Broadens Line of Broadband Bias Tees

New Line of Bias Tees Offers Wide Coverage from 12 KHz to 40 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has just introduced an innovative series of bias tees. The new line addresses a variety of applications, including research and development, satellite communications, test and measurement, optical communications and more.

Fairview's expanded bias tee offering includes an assortment of coaxial packaged configurations, featuring DC Pin, SMA and BNC DC ports as well as SMA, 2.92 mm, and N-type RF ports.

New Line of Bias Tees Offers Wide Coverage from 12 KHz to 40 GHz.

These bias tees cover a wide range of frequencies from 12 KHz to 40 GHz, offer high port isolation of 30 dB typical and are engineered with high DC current and voltage handling up to 7 amps and 100 volts.

The compact and rugged, aluminum packaged designs of these new bias tees are coated in a chemical conversion for added defense against oxidation. Additionally, they support a greater range of operational temperatures, from -55 to +105 degrees Celsius (-67 to +221 F), providing resilient and reliable performance in harsh environments.

"Our new bias tees are excellent for reliably setting DC bias points for your electronic components without disrupting the performance of different components in your network. Our customers enjoy access to one of the largest portfolios of in-stock bias tees with best-in-class lead times. This means they do not have to wait for the long production lead times of manufacturers that build to order," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new bias tees are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions. It serves the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.