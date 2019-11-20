Fairview Microwave Debuts Frequency Dividers with Compact and Rugged SMA Connectorized Packages

A comprehensive offering of 28 different models features fixed divide-by-ratios from 2 to 40. These compact prescalers are ideal for use in frequency synthesizer and phase locked loop (PLL) circuit designs, as well as test instrumentation systems. These rugged frequency dividers are typically used in applications such as satellite communications, VSAT, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, and point-to-point radio networks.

This line of dividers is available in compact and rugged SMA connectorized packages with input power ranging from -20 to +15 dBm, and output power ranging from -6 to +5 dBm depending on the model. The circuit assemblies feature advanced GaAs HBT MMIC semiconductor technology that produces low additive SSB phase noise performance with typical levels down to -155 dBc/Hz at 100 KHz offset.

Fairview's new RF frequency divider modules are designed for high reliability and most models are guaranteed to meet MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions for shock, humidity, vibration and altitude. Some models are hermetically sealed and are guaranteed to meet MIL-STD-883 environmental test conditions for temperature cycle and fine & gross leak.

"This comprehensive new line of frequency divider modules was designed to optimize performance for phase locked loops and other applications by offering wide frequency bands from 0.1 to 20 GHz and a wide variety of fixed divide-by-ratio configurations," said Tim Galla, Product Manager.

Fairview Microwave's SMA frequency dividers are ready for immediate shipment, with no minimum order quantity required.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/frequency-dividers.html?utm_source=fairviewmicrowave&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=rf_frequency_dividers_2019

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

