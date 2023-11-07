Fairview Microwave Debuts Innovative SMPS Interconnects

Rugged New SMPS Interconnects Meet Demands of Military and Aerospace Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has unveiled the newest addition to its product lineup: SMPS interconnects. With a focus on compactness and high frequency, the SMPS connectors cover frequencies up to 65 GHz while meeting the rigorous demands of military and aerospace applications.

Fairview's new SMPS interconnects cover frequencies up to 65 GHz.

Crafted as a miniature push-on connector, the SMPS interconnects are an emblem of quick assembly and ease. Their broad frequency range spanning from DC to 65 GHz ensures versatility, making them adaptable to a diverse array of applications. Their blind-mateable configuration embodies efficiency, ensuring a seamless mating solution in every application.

Compliance with MIL-STD-202 further cements their reliability, ensuring they stand up to the most stringent military standards. Augmenting their versatility, these connectors come with the added flexibility of bullets and adapters. Furthermore, they have been designed to withstand radial and axial misalignment, ensuring secure connections even in less-than-perfect scenarios. Another striking advantage is their ability to facilitate board stacking below 0.120", a testament to their design efficiency.

"Our new SMPS interconnects exemplify Fairview's relentless pursuit of innovation and top-tier quality," said Product Line Manager Tim Galla. "They offer a smaller form factor than their SMPM counterparts, ensuring space-saving without a shred of compromise on performance."

Fairview's new SMPS interconnects are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

