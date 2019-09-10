Fairview Microwave Debuts New Coax Adapters with Frequency Ranges of 1.7 GHz to 26.5 GHz

Fairview's new line of waveguide to coax adapters consists of 50 models with aluminum construction for reduced weight and compatibility with existing aluminum systems. They support frequency ranges from 1.7 to 26.5 GHz and are MIL-DTL-22641-compliant in terms of their electrical performance and mechanical dimensions. These new waveguide to coax adapters are available in 14 different waveguide sizes ranging from WR-42 to WR-430, in addition to UG square/round cover, CMR and CPR flange types. Plus, they are offered in SMA female, N-Type female and 2.92mm female connectorized designs, as well as end launch connector configurations.

"To address our military customers' design requirements, we are excited to offer this new line of aluminum waveguide to coax adapters that are compliant with MIL-DTL-22641 specifications. Plus, these models cover 14 bands from 1.7 GHz to 26.5 GHz with 13 different coax connector options and various types of flanges," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager, RF Passive Components.

Fairview's new aluminum waveguide to coax adapters are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/aluminum-waveguide-to-coax-adapters.html?utm_source=Fairview&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=aluminum_waveguide_to_coax_adapters_2019

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.



About Fairview Microwave:



A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:



Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave

