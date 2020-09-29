Fairview Microwave Debuts New VNA Test Cables with Flex Life Exceeding 100,000 Cycles

Fairview Microwave's new high frequency VNA test cables display excellent electrical properties such as exceptional phase stability of +/- 6° at 50 GHz and +/- 8° at 70 GHz, as well as VSWR of 1.3:1 at 50 GHz and 1.4:1 at 70 GHz. The 50 GHz assemblies are terminated with 2.4mm connectors, while the 70 GHz versions utilize 1.85mm connectors. The braided, stainless steel armoring surrounding the coax provides a rugged but flexible cable with a flex life exceeding 100,000 cycles, making these test cables ideal for use in semiconductor probe testing, precise bench top testing, as well as lab/production testing where the need for a highly flexible, yet durable cable solution is required.

Furthermore, these new VNA test cables are terminated with rugged, stainless-steel connectors that provide up to 5,000 mating cycles when attached with proper care. The flexibility of these cables makes it easier and safer to test a Device Under Test (DUT). A swept right-angle 2.4mm and 1.85mm connector option allows these cables to fit into tight spaces and can reduce the length of cable required in many applications.

"Our new VNA test cables offer industry-leading performance up to 70 GHz, are rated to 5,000 mating cycles and can withstand 100,000 flexure cycles while still exhibiting excellent amplitude and phase stability to the given frequency," said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new high flexibility VNA test cables are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

