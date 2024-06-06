Fairview Microwave Enhances In-House Pre-Built Gain Horn Antennas

New Antenna Assemblies Are Improved with Coax Adapters, Cage-Style Mounts

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its in-house, pre-built gain horn antennas. These new offerings improve on the company's standard gain horns by adding coaxial adapters and an innovative cage-style mount. The upgrades simplify mounting and enhance usability for RF engineers and technicians across various industries.

Fairview's new in-house, pre-built gain horn antennas are designed for easy mounting in the field.

This advancement incorporates a cage-style mount with the assembly to facilitate easy mounting and increase the versatility and flexibility of antenna setups. Whether for permanent or temporary installation, this feature ensures a secure and reliable setup, enhancing the product's usability in diverse operational environments. The design minimizes signal interference, ensuring that the assemblies deliver optimal performance without disruption.

These pre-built assemblies show Fairview's commitment to innovation and its dedication to solving the practical challenges professionals face in the field. By providing a complete package that includes the horn, waveguide-to-coax adapter, and mount, Fairview eliminates the need for customers to source individual components, saving them time and simplifying installation. This comprehensive approach not only reduces setup time but guarantees superior performance, making these assemblies ideal for a wide range of applications, from research laboratories to field deployments.

"These in-house, pre-built assemblies address the critical need for more adaptable and user-friendly antenna mounting solutions," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our aim is to provide products that not only meet the technical specifications of our customers but enhance their operational efficiency."

Fairview's in-house, pre-built gain horn antennas are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

