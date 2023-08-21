Fairview Microwave Expands Analog and TTL Programmable Voltage-Controlled Phase Shifters

New Phase Shifters Offer Broadband Coverage, MIL-Grade Packages for Diverse Applications

IRVINE, Calif, Aug. 21, 2023 ./PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has expanded its product line with 15 new analog and TTL programmable voltage-controlled phase shifters. These cutting-edge products cover broad frequency bands ranging from 0.5 GHz to 33 GHz, including the popular market bands VHF, L, S, C, X, Ku, K and Ka.

Fairview's new line of voltage-controlled phase shifters covers many popular market bands.

The new release includes eight models of voltage-controlled analog attenuators that cover 0.5 GHz to 33 GHz with 180° and 360° phase range. Additionally, there are seven models of 5-bit or 6 bit TTL logic controlled programmable phase shifters that cover 1 GHz to 37 GHz with a 360° phase range.

Both product lines are designed with high reliability and are housed in rugged, MIL-grade coaxial packages. They boast an operational temperature range of -40°C to +85°C (-40°F to +185° F) and support maximum RF input power levels up to 30 dBm.

These innovative phase-shifter modules play a critical role in many RF and microwave systems that require precise control and testing. From RADAR and steerable communications link to high linearity amplifiers, the applications are diverse and include sectors such as electronic warfare, microwave radio, VSAT, SATCOM, 5G, research and development, and more.

The newly launched models are constructed for top-notch reliability, and the designs are guaranteed to meet environmental test conditions for altitude, vibration, humidity and shock. The analog models will support solder control pins for manual voltage control, while the TTL programmable models offer micro-D connectors with 9 or 15 pins for command control.

"These new analog and TTL programmable voltage-controlled phase shifters show our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "By offering both reliability and flexibility in a rugged, MIL-grade package, we're ensuring that our customers have the best tools to accomplish their projects across different markets."

Fairview Microwave's new analog and TTL programmable voltage-controlled phase shifters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

