Fairview Microwave Expands Line of Frequency Multipliers and Dividers

Products Offer Advanced Solutions for Tomorrow's Connectivity Needs

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced its latest product range: the frequency multiplier and divider expansion. This new series, with its cutting-edge capabilities, is set to redefine frequency management across a myriad of applications.

Fairview's new frequency multipliers and dividers offer a frequency range of up to 33 GHz.

Central to this expansion are the active frequency dividers that boast an impressive input frequency range of 6.5 GHz to 16.5 GHz. Their output spectrum stretches from 13 GHz to an astounding 33 GHz, making them stand out in the world of frequency division. Additionally, these models necessitate a DC bias, ensuring accurate and efficient frequency bifurcation.

With their versatile divide-by configurations of 2, 4 and 8, they offer users unmatched adaptability. Embedded within compact coaxial packages, all models in this new line come equipped with SMA connectors, ensuring seamless integration into diverse systems.

Highlighting their key features, Fairview's active frequency multipliers effortlessly double input frequencies, catering to output bands stretching from 13 GHz to 29 GHz.

Built for resilience, these models sport rugged construction that can withstand the rigorous MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions. Furthermore, with their support for SMA female connectors and solder pins for voltage and ground connections, they are a beacon of reliability and convenience.

The myriad benefits of this product range are evident. With their ability to cover broadband frequencies, they are tailor-made for multiple market bands, spanning VHF, UHF, L, S, C, X and Ku bands. Budget-conscious projects can now tap into top-tier frequency solutions without straining resources.

"These models are the ideal choice for both prototypes and proof-of-concept endeavors. With a design perspective focusing on the future, especially the surging 5G applications, they are set to become an industry favorite," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Their compact stature and robust MIL-spec assemblies ensure they are both space-saving and enduring."

These expanded frequency multipliers and dividers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

