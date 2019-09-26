Fairview Microwave Expands Line of Hi-Rel RF Limiters that Protect Sensitive RF Receiver Components

Fairview's line of high power RF limiters is now made up of 13 unique models that are designed to help protect sensitive components in the receive chain and other microwave circuits in close proximity to high power signals. These RF limiters operate over a wide frequency range in bands from 0.2 GHz to 40 GHz and provide low leakage power circuit protection of 10 to 18 dBm while offering good suppression of even-order harmonics under hard limiting. Plus, they exhibit a fast recovery time of 10 to 100 nanoseconds and high CW power handling of up to 200 Watts peak power.

These 50 Ohm designs incorporate hi-rel assemblies that do not require any external matching components. The compact packages support thru mounting holes and field replaceable connectors that allow for drop mounting onto a circuit board. These rugged modules are designed to meet MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions for shock, humidity, vibration, altitude and temperature cycle. They are also guaranteed to operate over an operating temperature range of -54° C to +85° C.

"This extended line of broadband, high power coaxial packaged RF limiters delivers a broad selection of highly reliable models for use in protecting sensitive components in the receive chain and other microwave circuits. These limiters are in-stock and available for same-day shipping to satisfy our customers' urgent needs," said Tim Galla, Active RF Components Product Manager.

Fairview's high power coaxial limiters are ready for immediate shipment, with no minimum order quantity required.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/high-power-signal-limiters.html?utm_source=fairviewmicrowave&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=high_power_rf_limiters_2019

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

