Fairview Microwave Expands Semi-Rigid Cable Assemblies and Connectors Product Lines

New Line of Semi-Rigid Cable Assemblies and Connectors Is In-Stock with Same-Day Shipping

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has expanded its offering of semi-rigid cable assemblies and connectors designed to negate the need for any custom tooling or jigs in the production process.

FM's new line of semi-rigid cable assemblies and connectors is now in-stock and available with same-day shipping.

This new series of semi-rigid cable assemblies features superior shielding compared to their flexible counterparts. Their solid outer conductor semi-rigid coax design guarantees their forms are reliably held after bending, making them desirable for applications involving enclosure and/or box type layouts.

Fairview's customers can enjoy access to a variety of connector options, including Type N, SMA, 3.5 mm and more. There are also in-series and between-series options.

The expansion includes custom lengths for the cable assemblies along with multiple size options for addressing numerous applications. For example, there are smaller diameter options for higher frequencies and smaller housings, as well as larger diameter options for larger housings and lower loss scenarios.

"Our customers can tap into one of the most robust portfolios of semi-rigid cable assemblies and connectors available anywhere. They have the power to customize assemblies to meet their specific needs and no longer require any custom tooling or jigs in their production process," said Amar Ganwani, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new semi-rigid coax cable assemblies and connectors are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions. It serves the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

