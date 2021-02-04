Fairview Microwave Introduces New Waveguide-to-Coax Adapters with European IEC Standard Flanges

Fairview Microwave's new waveguide-to-coax adapters cover a wide range of waveguide sizes that include European IEC standard flanges (including UBR square cover, UDR and PDR types), WR-22 to WR-430, right-angle and end-launch coaxial connector options, and N-type, SMA, 2.92mm and 2.4mm connector choices.

These new waveguide-to-coax adapters transform waveguide transmission lines into 50-ohm coaxial lines, which allows each adapter to cover the full frequency range of its waveguide band and power to be transmitted in either direction.

"Not only are these new flange-style waveguide-to-coax adapters compliant European IEC standards, they are ready and available off-the-shelf to address our customers' urgent needs," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager, RF Passive Components.

Fairview Microwave's new waveguide-to-coax adapters with IEC euro-style flanges are in-stock and available for immediate shipping.

