Fairview Microwave Introduces Series of 5G Amplifiers

Fairview Microwave Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Amps Balance Affordability and Reliable Performance with 5G Technology

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, introduces its groundbreaking series of 5G amplifiers. Tailored to cater to the demands of modern projects, these amplifiers encapsulate the best of innovative technology, ensuring top-tier performance across the 5G spectrum without straining budgets.

Fairview's new amplifiers ensure top performance across the 5G spectrum.
The all-new amplifiers come in compact coaxial packages, addressing a vast frequency spectrum ranging from 10 MHz up to 8 GHz. This expansive range makes them apt for multiple market bands, from VHF and UHF to L, S and C bands.

Emphasizing signal clarity and strength, the 5G low-noise amplifiers (LNA) in the series showcase a commendable noise figure, with some models delivering as low as 0.6 dB. Complementing this, the power amplifiers rise to the occasion with their robust output, offering P1dB levels between 1 and 2 watts. For those projects where thermal management is crucial, select models come with an added advantage of integrated heatsinks.

Resilience forms the cornerstone of these amplifiers. They are built to withstand the challenging MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions, ensuring longevity and performance in even the toughest scenarios. Integrating user-friendly features, the models are high on both performance and convenience. They seamlessly support SMA female connectors and provide solder pins for voltage and ground connections, facilitating effortless installation.

Fairview Microwave's new 5G amplifiers strike a balance between affordability and efficiency. They are not merely tailored for finished applications but demonstrate their prowess equally in prototyping and proof-of-concept stages.

"Keeping pace with the evolving telecommunications landscape, these 5G amplifiers are crafted for frequencies that are at the heart of 5G applications," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Moreover, their varied range in gain, noise figure, and power levels ensures that every customer finds an ideal match for their unique requirements."

Fairview's new 5G amplifiers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

