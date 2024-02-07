Fairview Microwave Introduces Trihedral Corner Reflectors

Fairview Microwave Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 10:17 ET

Reflectors Enable Precise Radar Cross-Section Measurements and Antenna Testing

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of its new trihedral corner reflectors. These specialized devices are engineered to excel in radar technology and antenna testing, offering invaluable solutions for precise testing and measurement applications.

Fairview's new trihedral corner reflectors are indispensable in the fields of radar technology and antenna testing.
The trihedral corner reflectors feature a unique geometry that efficiently reflects incoming signals back toward the source, making them indispensable tools in the fields of radar technology and antenna testing. They are designed to optimize signal reflection and measurement accuracy.

The compact size of the reflectors, ranging from 1.4 to 13 inches, makes for easy simulation of radar targets of various sizes, simplifying testing setups and ensuring precise assessments. The reflectors are engineered for high RCS (radar cross-section), enabling precise assessment and calibration of radar systems. This feature enhances the accuracy and reliability of measurement results, which is crucial for applications where precision is paramount.

The trihedral corner reflectors are equipped with essential features, including precision machining, which guarantees reliable and accurate measurement results, and a wide operating frequency range of 10 to 100 GHz for versatile usage.

Furthermore, the reflectors have a 1/4-20 UNC threaded hole for secure tripod mounting options. This simplifies integration into testing setups and ensures stability during measurements. The reflectors also sport a durable gray powder-coat finish, enhancing their aesthetic appeal while ensuring resilience in diverse environmental conditions.

"Our new reflectors offer professionals in radar technology and antenna testing a reliable and precise means to enhance their measurement capabilities," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "This guarantees accuracy and efficiency in critical applications."

Fairview's new trihedral corner reflectors are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

