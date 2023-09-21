Fairview Microwave Introduces VITA 67 Cable Assemblies

DC to 65 GHz Frequency Range Sets Industry Standard for High-Density RF Transmission

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the rollout of VITA 67 mini-SMP (SMPM) cable assemblies. They are designed to address the critical needs of industries such as aerospace and defense, ground communication systems, radar systems and avionics.

Fairview's new VITA 67 cable assemblies employ a blindmate/push-on design for solid connections in high-density RF environments.
One of the standout features of the VITA 67 cable assemblies is their impressive DC to 65 GHz frequency range, setting a new industry standard for signal transmission. The assemblies also boast a blindmate/ push-on design, ensuring optimal connectivity even in high-density RF environments. Their push-on and snap-on mating styles promise a quick installation, saving time and reducing potential for errors.

What's more, customers have the freedom to opt for a custom configuration with VITA 67 and a choice of connectors, including 1.85 mm, 2.4 mm, 2.92 mm and SMA. Considering the benefits for potential users, the high-density design of these assemblies is perfect for motherboard applications.

Particularly advantageous for phase array systems and avionics applications, Fairview Microwave's VITA 67 cable assemblies have been designed with the future of RF signal transmission in mind.

"We continue our commitment to innovation, ensuring our customers have access to the most advanced and efficient products on the market," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "With the VITA 67 cable assemblies, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in RF transmission."

Fairview Microwave's new VITA 67 coaxial cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

