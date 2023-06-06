Fairview Microwave Introduces Voltage-Controlled Analog Attenuators and TTL Programmable Attenuators

New Attenuators Provide Precise Signal Attenuation for R&D and Defense Applications

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has expanded its product line with a new selection of voltage-controlled analog attenuators and TTL programmable attenuators. The new models offer broad frequency coverage from 1 MHz to 50 GHz. They also complement Fairview's existing portfolio, with more options to suit customers' specific applications. 

Fairview's new line provides precise signal attenuation for R&D and defense applications.
The new voltage-controlled analog attenuators offer attenuation ranges up to 40 dB, and some models are designed with an absorptive architecture to maintain low VSWR performance over the entire attenuation range. The new TTL programmable attenuators feature 6-bit, 7-bit or 8-bit command control with 0.5 dB or 1 dB step sizes, and attenuation levels up to 127.5 dB.

In addition, Fairview Microwave's voltage-controlled analog attenuators and TTL programmable attenuators are designed for high reliability and are available in rugged MIL-grade coaxial packages with an operational temperature range of -40° to +185° Fahrenheit (-40° to +85° Celsius). This ensures optimal performance in harsh environmental conditions.

"These new products offer precise and reliable signal attenuation, making them ideal for a wide range of applications. With fast switching speeds and high-input power handling capabilities, these attenuators are perfect for use in electronic warfare, radar, R&D and other defense-related systems," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new voltage-controlled analog attenuators and TTL programmable attenuators are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

