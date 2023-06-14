Fairview Microwave Launches Heavy-Duty-Spring Vehicle Antennas

Vehicle Antennas with Heavy-Duty Springs Are Engineered for Rugged Communication

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the launch of its latest line of heavy-duty-spring vehicle antennas designed to meet the demands of rugged communication applications.

Fairview's vehicle antennas with heavy-duty springs are engineered for rugged communication uses.
Fairview's vehicle antennas with heavy-duty springs are engineered for rugged communication uses.

Crafted to excel in the most demanding conditions, Fairview's new line of vehicle antennas with heavy-duty springs provides seamless connectivity in harsh environments. These antennas' robust design includes high-strength ABS plastic, durable fiberglass and corrosion-resistant stainless steel, guaranteeing exceptional strength and durability in extreme outdoor conditions.

With a broad frequency range that includes 477 MHz and 698-2700 MHz with high gain (~6.5 dBi), Fairview Microwave's heavy-duty-spring vehicle antennas deliver top-tier performance in a diverse range of communication applications. Additionally, these antennas feature popular low-frequency connectors, including UHF and PL-259, ensuring that they are compatible with a wide variety of communication devices and systems, providing users with ultimate flexibility and ease of use.

Fairview Microwave's heavy-duty-spring vehicle antennas offer unparalleled flexibility with multiple spring diameter options, including 5 mm, 5.5 mm and 8 mm. This makes them compatible with an extensive range of communication devices and vehicles.

These antennas also come equipped with NMO mount options, which ensure optimal installation and compatibility with vehicles ranging from cars to emergency and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, the antennas are engineered to withstand harsh conditions, including bumpy roads and off-road terrain. They absorb shock and protect against impact or vibration damage, guaranteeing exceptional performance and longevity.

"Our latest heavy-duty-spring vehicle antennas are ideal for users who demand reliable communication in harsh environments. These antennas deliver optimal performance and are perfect for commercial fleets, emergency services and off-road enthusiasts," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new heavy-duty-spring vehicle antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

