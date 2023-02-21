Fairview Microwave Launches High-Voltage 10 kV/20 kV Connectors and Adapters

New Line of Connectors and Adapters Engineered for High-Voltage Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, recently released a series of 10 kV and 20 kV connectors and adapters. They are suitable for a wide range of uses, including imaging inspection, test and measurement, and medical and aerospace applications.

This new line of hermetically sealed 10 kV and 20 kV connectors and adapters offers decreased rates of off-gassing and diffusion. Made with rugged brass bodies and nickel plating, these high-voltage connectors and adapters are resilient and long-lasting.

Fairview's 10 kV and 20 kV connectors and adapters feature a maximum frequency of 300 MHz, higher operating voltage ratings of 10 kV/20 kV DC, and higher insulation resistance of 1000 MOhm.

"Our new 10 kV and 20 kV connectors and adapters are perfectly suited for use in high-voltage and reduced atmospheric pressure applications. This broad portfolio minimizes the risk of electrical shock to personnel while allowing our customers to customize their signal chains however they like," said Amar Ganwani, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new 10 kV and 20kV connectors and adapters are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For product inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

