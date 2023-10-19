Fairview Microwave Launches Line of IoT Combination Antennas

IoT Combination Antennas Redefine Mobile Network Integration

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, presents the innovative IoT multiband combination antennas, setting a new industry standard for vehicle, fleet and base station connectivity.

Fairview's new IoT combination antennas cover 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and GPS bands.

Designed to serve the crux of reliable mobile networks, these antennas come equipped with elements that cover 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and GPS bands, all unified under a single radome. This advancement is particularly crucial for critical service providers such as emergency teams, first responders and fleet management. By facilitating a steadfast link between moving vehicles and dispatch centers, Fairview Microwave ensures seamless communication even in the most challenging scenarios.

The antennas come furnished with FAKRA and SMA connectors with 17-foot cable leads, making installations and connectivity more efficient. An IP69K rating validates its indoor/outdoor compatibility, ensuring durability and resilience against challenging environmental conditions. Additionally, its MIMO capabilities signify a superior data transmission rate, and the UV stabilized ABS construction ensures longevity, available in both black and white to cater to diverse aesthetic preferences.

The benefits of opting for Fairview's IoT combination antennas are manifold. With dedicated ports for 4G/5G, Wi-Fi and GPS (supporting up to 10 leads), network configurations become both versatile and robust. The inclusion of GPS/GNSS with an LNA, amplified by a 26 dB gain, ensures optimal location tracking and precise navigational support. Moreover, the indoor/outdoor IP69K rating is a testimony to its durability and adaptability.

"These IoT combination antennas fortify our commitment to powering the next generation of mobile network solutions," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our aim has always been to ensure unhindered communication, especially for those on whom countless lives depend, such as first responders and emergency service providers. This product echoes that sentiment."

Fairview Microwave's new IoT multiband combination antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.