Fairview Microwave Launches New Hi-Rel, Temperature Conditioned RF Cable Assemblies Available with Same-Day Shipping

Fairview's new low loss, pre-conditioned, high-reliability cables cover operating frequencies to 18 GHz and deliver VSWR as low as 1.35:1. This product line is made up of 128 configurations built from three different types of cable, totaling more than 1,400 parts all available with same-day shipping. These cable assemblies are constructed using thermally pre-conditioned, triple-shielded coaxial cable and captivated stainless steel connectors, which are then assembled using J-STD soldering processes and WHMA-A-620 workmanship criteria. The combination of quality materials, processes and acceptance testing combines to make a highly reliable cable assembly, ideal for applications where the cost of failure is high and performance over time is paramount. These commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) cables are 100% tested and come complete with material lot traceability and test reporting.

"This product series is the second installment in our full line of high-reliability cables designed to support mission critical applications that require the highest quality materials and workmanship. Like our series of MIL-DTL-17 Hi-Rel assemblies, the new temperature conditioned, low loss cables are available with same-day shipping," said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new Hi-Rel, temperature conditioned, low loss cable assemblies are in-stock and ready for same-day shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/temperature-conditioned-low-loss-rf-cable-assemblies.html?utm_source=FairviewMicrowave&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Temperature_Conditioned_RF_Cable_Assemblies_2019

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.



About Fairview Microwave:



A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2008 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same-day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

Press Contact:



Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave

Related Links

http://www.fairviewmicrowave.com

