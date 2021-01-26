Fairview Microwave Launches New Line of Positive Slope Equalizers that Help Optimize System Performance

Fairview Microwave's new series of positive slope equalizers are made up of 18 models that cover octave and broadband frequencies from 500 MHz to 40 GHz. These 50 ohm designs are specified with fixed equalizing values that range from 2 to 8 dB, feature low insertion loss levels of 1 dB to 3 dB, and have high CW input power handling up to +30 dBm (1 watt).

"Products of this caliber normally require 10-12 week lead-times, but we are able to offer 18 high-quality, high-performance equalizer models with no MOQ and same-day shipping," said Tim Galla, Senior Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new positive slope equalizers are in-stock and available for immediate shipping.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.



About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies, and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.







