Fairview Microwave Launches New Low-PIM, In-Building DAS Antennas

New Series of Low-PIM DAS Antennas Offers Greater Coverage

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, just introduced an innovative series of low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas to address the most challenging low-PIM requirements for 5G and LTE/4G bands.

Fairview's new low-PIM DAS antennas feature both ceiling-mount and wall-mount options with low internal noise for greater data speeds, throughput and quality of connection and the ability for more users to connect to a network.

These low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas achieve greater LTE and 5G all over the world, covering the following bands: 600, 700, 800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600, 3500 and 5800. Their low-profile designs are intended to provide seamless indoor installations without creating eyesores or potential disruption with indoor personnel.

Additional features of these low-PIM DAS antennas include better than -150 dBc PIM ratings and N female and 4.3-10 connector options. Additionally, their four-port (4x4) MIMO capabilities ensure increased 5G data speeds up to four times greater than a single antenna.

"Our new offering of low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas effectively allocate our customers' wireless coverage and capacity inside buildings or other structures. With best-in-class engineering and coverage of the full sub-6 GHz 5G band, these antennas are perfectly suited for the most challenging low-PIM requirements for 5G and LTE/4G band applications," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

These new low-PIM, in-building DAS antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-949-261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. It is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

