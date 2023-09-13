Fairview Microwave Launches Quad-Ridge, Dual-Polarized, Broadband Gain Horns

News provided by

Fairview Microwave Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Horn Antennas Offer Wide Frequency Options and Robust Construction

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced the launch of its newest product line: quad-ridge, dual-polarized, broadband gain horns. These gain horns range from 0.8 GHz to 95 GHz waveguide and are available in gain varieties of 6, 10, 12, 15 and 20 dBi.

Designed to perform in broadband test and measurement applications, these gain horns are instrumental in characterizing antennas and wireless systems.

Fairview's new quad-ridge, dual-polarized, broadband gain horns are available in five gain varieties.
The addition of these units marks a significant expansion in Fairview's product offerings within this category, bringing forth increased options and solutions for customers.

Expertly crafted from high-grade aluminum, the products are complemented by corrosion-resistant powder coating, ensuring lasting durability and performance. Moreover, these units come with popular connector options, further enhancing adaptability and user convenience.

"These quad-ridge, dual-polarized, broadband gain horns are a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality products," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "We understand the unique needs of our customers in broadband test and measurement, and these gain horns meet those needs while expanding our existing range of solutions."

Fairview Microwave's new quad-ridge, dual-polarized, broadband gain horns are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

